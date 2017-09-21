China comes out in strong show of support for Venezuela

China is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on the 21st of September, the same day as Russia, but prior to the speech, it already became clear that China was not about to take heed of Donald Trump’s attempts to isolate Venezuela.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza after which China declared its everlasting friendship towards Venezuela.

Wang further stated,

“China’s policy towards Venezuela will not change”.

He added,

“China has always upheld the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and believes Venezuela’s government and people have the ability to resolve problems via talks within a legal framework and protect national stability. The international community should take a fair and objective stance and play a constructive role”.

China and Russia which both maintain good ties with Venezuela previously condemned Donald Trump’s threatening remarks towards Caracas, including his previous threats to invade the country.

In spite of Donald Trump’s pedigree as a businessman, it is China which has been discussing multiple economic deals behind the scenes at the UN including with countries as diverse as Russia, Singapore, Venezuela and Australia, among others.

During his criticism of Venezuela, Donald Trump remarked that Venezuela has ‘failed because of its adherence to socialist governance. China which maintains a socialist government and is set to overtake the US as the world’s largest economy, was clearly bemused by such remarks.

China’s pragmatic, business minded approach to foreign relations as well as its vocal commitment to respect the internal politics of all nations, is the real “pragmatic realism” on display at the UN. Trump may have coined the phrase “pragmatic realism” but his threats to multiple nations from the podium at the General Assembly, reveal a far more ideological and extra-legal agenda.