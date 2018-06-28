British priest and Parliamentarian reveal conditions on the ground in Syria

Lady Caroline Cox, a member of the British House of Lords, and an Anglican priest, Rev. Andrew Ashdown, have embarked on a journey to Syria, where they surveyed the conditions in Aleppo, Homs, and Latakia to prepare a report on the conditions on the ground in the country, and what the sentiment is regarding Western intervention. Vesti Russian news briefly covers the subject, and speaks with both Lady Cox and Rev. Ashdown in the following video clip and transcript below:

British social activists have reported on their trip to Syria. These experts have visited several settlements, personally witnessing the situation in the country, particularly who represents what and what the White Helmets really do.

Let’s see what our UK correspondent, Aleksandr Khabarov, has to say about this.

Reverend Andrew Ashdown, an Anglican Priest, has always lived outside of politics. However, he’s become a harsh critic of the British government after a few trips to Syria. He believes that they financially support extremists in Syria. The White Helmets Organization among them. They receive money from the British Foreign Minister.

Andrew Ashdown: “I was taken to visit the White Helmet’s headquarters in East Aleppo, which is adjacent to the former headquarters of Jabhat Al Nusra. Right next to it is a school building, whose walls are covered with extremist slogans.”

Andrew Ashdown met the family of Omran Daqneesh in Aleppo, now that it’s free of insurgents.

Andrew Ashdown: “In 2016, the insurgents disseminated the picture of this child throughout western media. This boy was lightly injured after an explosion. He was in shock, covered in dust, the White Helmets had kept him for 40 minutes without any medical aid, all for one picture that would later be spread worldwide. Many people call them “the extremists’ propaganda machine.” They act exclusively in the regions controlled by insurgents.”

Baroness Cox, a member of the British House of Lords, accompanied Rev. Ashdown on his trip to Syria.

Caroline Cox, a member of the British House of Lords: “I must commend Russia for expelling ISIS and other Islamic groups from the majority of Syria. We’ve talked to many people from over Syria, and all of them are against the jihadists and their brutality. In Latakia, I’ve met a woman whose husband and son were decapitated in front of her by the Islamists. She said, “During a war, people die by explosions, but the insurgents also cut their heads off. We don’t want that.”

The Baroness presented a report, “Voices from Syria”, to her House of Lords’ colleagues.

Caroline Cox: “Syrians are outraged by the air strikes delivered by the US, the UK, and France. And I support them. This attack was illegal. Syria doesn’t pose a threat to our countries. Everything was done without a UN mandate, without a report by international experts. The latter hadn’t yet made it to the site of the alleged chemical attack to determine what really happened there. This strike may only stimulate more action from the jihadists. Three British Ambassadors to Syria and my colleagues in the House of Lords share our concerns. We’ve spoken before many audiences, and they all thank us for our speech, which is so different from what the BBC tells them. They now know just how much more complicated the real situation in Syria is.”

According to the report’s authors, the US-led coalition basically prevents Syria from reconciling the conflict. Despite the harsh censorship, they sometimes see the information about who those supported by the West in Syria really are, along with the obvious negative consequences of the US invasions of Libya and Iraq. However, the British government doesn’t see any criticism, nor do they pretend to.