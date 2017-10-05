in Latest, News

BREAKING: Women involved with Vegas shooting suspect had no knowledge he was planning any violence

Marilou Danley is cooperating with the US authorities and is said to be mystified and shocked by Stephen Paddock’s alleged role in the atrocity.

Marilou Danley, the women said to have been personally involved with suspected Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock has returned to the United States from Philippines. Her lawyer read a statement saying the following,

“It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone.

I will cooperate fully with their investigation. Anything I can do to help ease suffering and help in any way, I will do. Please respect my privacy and my family’s privacy”.

Sputnik further reports,

“In a statement read by Danley’s lawyer, prior to the Sunday night shooting Paddock bought his girlfriend a ticket to the Philippines and wired her a total of $100,000 to find a home to purchase”.

In an unverified report originating from News Seven in Australia and published by CNN, a sister of Danley stated the following,

“She was sent away. She was sent away so that she will be not there to interfere with what he’s planning.

In that sense, I thank him for sparing my sister’s life.

She didn’t even know that she was going to the Philippines, until Steve said, ‘Marilou, I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippine”.

Danley’s alleged sibling stated that she privately expressed her shock over the incident.

