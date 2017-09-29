in Latest, News

BREAKING: US to withdraw diplomatic staff from Cuba – all visa suspended

Donald Trump has apparently made good on part of his treats to Cuba.

499 Views 5 Comments

The US State Department has withdrawn its delegations from Cuba and will suspend all visa services indefinitely.

According to a statement from a US official,

“The United States will not send official delegations to Cuba or conduct bilateral meetings in Cuba for the time being. Meetings may continue in the United States.

Short-term travel by US government officials to Cuba will also be limited to those involved in ongoing investigation or have a need to travel related to the US national security or crucial Embassy operations.

Routine visa operations are suspended indefinitely”.

This comes after Donald Trump’s treats to Cuba made during his recent UN General Assembly speech.

What do you think?

-11 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 19

Upvotes: 4

Upvotes percentage: 21.052632%

Downvotes: 15

Downvotes percentage: 78.947368%

CubaUS

Leave a Reply

Loading…

Vladimir Putin fires back: ‘Close down RT, and we will close down CNN’

Ron Paul discusses how ‘Russiagate’ is being used to stifle AMERICAN free speech