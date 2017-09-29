BREAKING: US to withdraw diplomatic staff from Cuba – all visa suspended

The US State Department has withdrawn its delegations from Cuba and will suspend all visa services indefinitely.

According to a statement from a US official,

“The United States will not send official delegations to Cuba or conduct bilateral meetings in Cuba for the time being. Meetings may continue in the United States. Short-term travel by US government officials to Cuba will also be limited to those involved in ongoing investigation or have a need to travel related to the US national security or crucial Embassy operations. Routine visa operations are suspended indefinitely”.

This comes after Donald Trump’s treats to Cuba made during his recent UN General Assembly speech.