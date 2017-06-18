BREAKING: US shoots down Syrian plane near Raqqa

The Syrian Arab Army has confirmed that US forces have downed a Syrian plane which was targeting ISIS in Raqqa.

Syria released a statement saying,

“This attack comes at a time when the Syrian Arab army and its allies are advancing in the fight against ISIS terrorists who are being defeated the Syrian desert in more ways than one”.

The United States confirmed the attack in the following statement,

“At 6:43pm, a Syrian regime SU-22 dropped bombs near SDF fighters south of Tabqah and, in accordance with rules of engagement and collective self-defense of Coalition partnered forces, was immediately shot down by a US F/A-18E Super Hornet”.

The statement continued, saying that the US does intend to”fight Syrian regime, Russian, or pro-regime forces partnered with them, but will not hesitate to defend Coalition or partner forces from any threat”.

This is a clear case of the US seeking to dictate events inside Syria at the behest of Kurdish forces rather than of any legitimate government or legal international authority.

Subsequent to these developments, the Syrian Arab Army and Kurdish dominated/US backed SDF began fighting in Raqqa Governorate. The Syrian Arab Army was attempting to rescue the pilot of a Syrian aircraft downed by US forces but the SDF refused to let Syrian forces cross into territory currently occupied by the SDF in order to rescue the pilot who has been named as Ali Fahd.