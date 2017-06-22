BREAKING: US anti-ballistic missile test fails

The test intended to intimidate North Korea has achieved the opposite of its intended goal.

An attempted demonstration of force by the United States designed to intimidate North Korea has backfired spectacularly.

The US launched its SM-3 interceptor missile from the USS John Paul Jones near Hawaii in a test to take down a basaltic missile. The test has failed according to US officials. Both the dummy missile and the SM-3 crashed into the ocean.

This comes amid Donald Trump using threatening language to North Korea in the aftermath of the death of an American convict recently released from North Korean custody.

