On 11 September, 1965, Bashar al-Assad was born. His father Hafez al-Assad became the Presidnet of Syria in 1970 and launched the reforms known as The Corrective Period, designed to alleviate the political turbulence of the 1960s.

Upon the death of Hafez in 2000, Bashar won his first Presidential election. He has continued to court the support of Syrians ever since.

Today, terrorists fired missiles at the city of Al-Qurdaha in northeastern Latakia, the birth place of al-Assad and home to many in his extended family.

Extremist Wahhabists clearly intended to ruin a festive occasion for the residents of Al-Qurdaha and Syria more widely although no individuals were struck by the projectiles.

No group has yet come forward to claim responsibility for the attempted atrocity.