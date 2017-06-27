BREAKING: Syrian President al-Assad visits Russian airbase

In a demonstration of solidarity and defiance in the face of threats from the United States, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has publicly visited the Russian Khmeimim Airbase in the Syrian Governorate of Latakia.

The Syrian President met with Russian military personnel and sat in the cockpit of a Russian fighter-jet as part of the visit.

The visit sends a clear message that the Syrian government and Russian military remain allies in spite of US attempts to break-up the alliance with threats of war.