BREAKING: Syrian army ‘reaches mountain overlooking Palmyra’

The Syrian army’s offensive to retake the ancient city of Palmyra – captured by ISIS in December – seems to be about to bear fruit.

According to the highly reliable Al-Masdar news agency, the Syrian army has reached the northern foothill of the Jabal Hayyal mountain southwest of Palmyra, overlooking the ancient city.

Once the whole mountain is captured then ISIS’s position in the city will become indefensible. Given that ISIS is reported to have already pulled back most of its fighters from the city and its surrounding areas, this should happen within the next few days.