Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldier during protests

One young man has been killed while 245 are injured amid Day of Rage protests.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed the first death among the Palestinian protesters who have gathered for a ‘Day of Rage’ against Donald Trump recognising Jerusalem/Al-Quds as the Israeli capital. A young man who has not yet been named was killed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza. He was later identified as Mahmoud Al-Masri who was only 30 years of age.

Over 245 protesters have been injured during clashes throughout Palestine including those in Bethlehem, Ramallah, al-Quds and Gaza city.

The following videos from Ruptly, bring you the live feeds of protests throughout Palestine.

UPDATE: A further death has been reported by the Red Crescent.

