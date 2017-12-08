Palestinian shot dead by Israeli soldier during protests

The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed the first death among the Palestinian protesters who have gathered for a ‘Day of Rage’ against Donald Trump recognising Jerusalem/Al-Quds as the Israeli capital. A young man who has not yet been named was killed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza. He was later identified as Mahmoud Al-Masri who was only 30 years of age.

Over 245 protesters have been injured during clashes throughout Palestine including those in Bethlehem, Ramallah, al-Quds and Gaza city.

The following videos from Ruptly, bring you the live feeds of protests throughout Palestine.

UPDATE: A further death has been reported by the Red Crescent.