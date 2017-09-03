BREAKING: North Korea successfully tests hydrogen-bomb

North Korean media has declared a successful test of a hydrogen bomb, a few short hours after announcing that the country’s military possess such a weapon which can be loaded atop the DPRK’s existing missile systems.

North Korea hailed the test as “success” and “meaningful step” in completing a the most powerful kind of nuclear weapon, apparently all from domestically produced components. North Korea also stated that the test was safe and that no nuclear material had leaked into the environment during the underground detonation.

The US, South Korea and China all confirmed the presence of a ‘man made earthquake’ emanating from North Korean soil which was confirmed as measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale.

Japan later stated that the earthquake which was ten times bigger than those resulting from previous North Korean subterranean bomb tests, had in fact been the result of nuclear activity.

North Korea went on to describe the new nuclear weapon in the following way,

“The H-bomb, the explosive power of which is adjustable from tens kiloton to hundreds kiloton, is a multi-functional thermonuclear nuke with great destructive power which can be detonated even at high altitudes for super-powerful (Electromagnetic pulse) EMP attack according to strategic goals”.

China has condemned the test in the following way,

“Today, North Korea, ignoring the general disagreement of the international community, conducted yet another nuclear test. The Chinese government expresses its protest and strongly condemns these actions”.

Russia has condemned the nuclear test while repeating that dialogue and negotiations are the only way to solve the crisis.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry,

“We call on all interested parties to immediately return to dialogue and negotiations as the only possible way to settle the problems on the Korean peninsula, including the nuclear one. We reaffirm our readiness for joint efforts in this direction”.

The test occurred hours before the official start of the 9th annual BRICS summit in China where the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa gather to discuss trading, monetary and financial issues.

Sputnik further reports,

“South Korea may consider the possibility of stationing the most powerful US strategic weapon on its territory after North Korea’s latest nuclear test, local media reported on Sunday. ‘South Korea is discussing the possibility to deploy on its territory the most powerful strategic weapon of the United States following Pyongyang’s actions;, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a security adviser of South Korean President Moon Jae-in”.

Russia and China remain committed to the so-called ‘double-freeze’ peace process which calls for a cessation of weapons tests in the region by North Korea, South Korea and the US as well as the cessation of US led military drills in South Korea.

The US continues to ignore these calls, which include a desire to instigate direct talks between Washington and Pyongyang. Donald Trump has instead said that a military option remains on the table, something which remains unacceptable to both China and Russia.