in Latest, News

BREAKING: North Korea fires new missile over Japan

The launch comes as North Korea sent warnings to both Japan and the United States.

499 Views 2 Comments

North Korea has launched a missile whose point of origin was near Pyongyang according to reports. The missile was launched travelling in an eastward direction.

Japan and South Korea have confirmed reports of the launch.

Japanese citizens in several areas have been urged to take cover. South Korea is currently conducting an emergency security meeting.

South Korea has stated that the missile flew 3,700km at an altitude of 770km before crashing into the sea off of the northernmost Japanese island of Hokkaido.

According to unconfirmed Japanese media, the missile has flown over Japan. Previously North Korea fired a missile which travelled over Japanese skies on the 29th of August.

What do you think?

4 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 4

Upvotes: 4

Upvotes percentage: 100.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

ChinaJapanNorth KoreaSouth KoreaUnited States

Leave a Reply

Loading…

CONFIRMED: Venezuela dumps Dollar for good