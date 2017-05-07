BREAKING: Macron emails lead to allegations of drug use, homosexual adventurism and Rothschild money

The information in leaked emails which Wikileaks now claims are authentic, is damning.

French Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron may not be the boring ex-Rothschild banker turned aspiring war criminal that he’s lead us to believe he is. New information gathered by online researchers and published by Milo Yiannopoulos has shown that Macron may be addicted to a dangerous drug, may be engaged in secret homosexual relationships and may have had private alcohol fuelled parties paid for by the Rothschild bank.

1. Drugs

Leaked emails have shown an alleged conspiracy to cover-up drug deals procured by senior Macron campaign manager Alain Tourret.

Tourret ordered 3-Methylmethcathinone also known as MMC-3, a drug France classes in the same category as heroin.

The drugs were paid for in the Bitcoin crypto-currency and shipped to government addresses. The emails explain that this was done so that if busted, Macron’s people could always claim there were the victims of an expensive prank.

But damning allegations of hard-core drug use go beyond this.

An email from a man called Raphael Colhoun who works closely with Macron sent an email to an associate containing the single phrase, ““don’t forget to buy c. for the boss”. ‘c.’ is considered to be an aphorism to the dangerous drug cocaine.

2. Homosexuality

Emmanuel Macron is thought to have directly received emails from a web service called VestiareGay.

The mailing list is one that a user must ‘opt-in’ to, meaning a prankster could not have signed Macron up to the service as it would require first hand verification.

The following image was found in an email from Macron’s inbox.

It has been widely reported that French magazine ‘Closer’ is in possession of photos showing Macron with a man he has engaged in a relationship with. This will do nothing to quash the rumours.

3. Dirty Rothschild Money

After further verification by Wikileaks, it has come to light that Macron’s former employer, Rothschild Bank paid for private alcohol fuelled parties in Paris’s Champs-Elysee. Conflict of interest much?

Wikileaks has thus far been able to verify the majority of of Macron leaks as authentic

We have not yet discovered fakes in #MacronLeaks & we are very skeptical that the Macron campaign is faster than us https://t.co/jX7GPTW9uC — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 5, 2017

It is a pity that due to dictatorial French laws against free speech that many French voters will not be privy to information that is vital in order to make an informed choice.

With Macron widely thought to be leading the race, it is a pity that France will get a man who allegedly engages in nefariously dishonest behaviour when they could have had a woman who favours peace and reconciliation.