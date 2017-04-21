BREAKING: Israel attacks Syrian army

Yet another illegal Israeli attack on Syria.

Israel has reportedly attacked positions of the Syrian Arab Army in Quneitra near the Golan Heights, a legal part of Syrian territory which Israel has illegally occupied since 1967.

A Syrian source has reported the following information to Sputnik,

“Enemy warplanes of Israel launched two missiles from the occupied territory at 18:45 on one of the positions of our army. It caused material damage”.

Israel’s repeated attacks on Syria are generally ignored by the US and its allies. The last major Israel attack on Syria resulted in the Israeli ambassador to Moscow being summoned by Russia to explain what had happened.

The Syrian source continued,

“These actions will not stop the fight of our Armed Forces against terrorist groups which are close to Israel”.

Israel earlier claimed that a missile from Syria landed harmlessly on Israeli occupied territory.