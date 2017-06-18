BREAKING: Iran launches ballistic missiles at terrorists in Eastern Syria

Iran has acted legally as an ally of Syria and a member of the Syrian anti-terrorist coalition which includes Russia.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency has reported that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have launched a ground-to-ground ballistic missile attack on terrorist targets in the Eastern Syrian Governorate of Deir ez-Zor. The missiles were reportedly launched from the western Iranian provinces of Kermanshah and Kurdistan.

Deir ez-Zor is at this point in time, the most prominent hot-spot of ISIS in Syria, in many ways even more than Raqqa. Recent reports have surfaced of both the US and its Kurdish dominated SFD allies allowing ISIS leaders out of Raqqa. In most cases they are fleeing to Deir ez-Zor.

With the help of Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army has been making gains within Deir ez-Zor Governorate and are rapidly advancing on Deir ez-Zor city.

Iran’s strike is of course in full compliance with international law as Iran forms part of Syria’s anti-terrorist coalition whose largest member is Russia.