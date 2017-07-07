BREAKING: Explosion in central Lugansk

A large blast which occurred last week in Donetsk city centre is still under investigation.

A large explosion has been reported in central Lugansk. The blast came near Great Patriotic War Heroes Square in Lugansk city centre.

This comes little over a week since a large blast brought down a large portion of a university in central Donetsk.

Many fascists loyal to the Ukrainian regime have promised attacks against civilians in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in recent months.

The causes of the Donetsk explosion are still being investigated with some citing a bomb and others citing structural failure brought on by severe summer rain.

The cause of today’s blast in Lugansk is still being investigated. So far one woman has been reportedly injured.

The explosion occurred as leaders of the G20 group of nations meet in Hamburg.