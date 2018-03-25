BREAKING: DiGenova BACKS OUT of joining President Trump’s legal team

In a just released report, the husband and wife legal team of Joseph DiGenova and Victoria Toensing announced that they are unable to join President Donald Trump’s legal team. This was reported by AFP, Yahoo! and FOX News Sunday afternoon, US time.

The president is disappointed that conflicts prevent Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing from joining the President’s Special Counsel legal team,” attorney Jay Sekulow said in a statement.

President Trump was swift to take to Twitter to combat rumors that he was having a difficult time finding attorneys to back his team:

Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case…don’t believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on. Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted. Problem is that a new…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

….lawyer or law firm will take months to get up to speed (if for no other reason than they can bill more), which is unfair to our great country – and I am very happy with my existing team. Besides, there was NO COLLUSION with Russia, except by Crooked Hillary and the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

Nevertheless, this appears to be a possible setback. The President is confident that there is no “there” to the RussiaGate case, but Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been leading an investigation designed to find criminal activity, no matter what that activity is, and there is a lot of concern that even though Mr. Trump fears no “exposure” of any collusion plot, (which is what the Special Counsel was called into existence to determine), Mueller is determined to get something if he can, and that he may use his legal trickery to trap the President into some kind of situation that can be “trumped up” as at least some kind of process crime.

Once some crime is found (or created), the ability of the Democrats to fabricate the “high crimes and misdemeanors” needed to pursue impeachment proceedings could start.

There is some cause for concern, because of the wily nature of Robert Mueller, and because of the virulent attitude of the mainstream press and a good part of the Washington DC establishment. President Trump is an irritant that they feel must be removed for their globalist, cultural Marxist reshaping of the world to continue. President Trump is, oddly enough, one of the very last resources America has against such a move, which will surely tip to an out of control state if it continues.

President Obama will have completed his job of fundamentally transforming American if this succeeds. And, in my opinion, this is not intended as just “media hype” for clickbait. The implications are very serious.

However, President Trump is confident and he has done very well thus far in blowing all these phantoms aside. While this is good, any and all support that there is for him would be best expressed with great power. A lot hangs in the balance. More than anyone might want to face.