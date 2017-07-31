BREAKING: Anthony Scaramucci RESIGNS 10 days after becoming White House Communications Director

In one of the shortest lifespans of a top White House official in recent memory and the shortest of Donald Trump’s Presidency, Anthony Scaramucci has resigned from his position as White House Communications Director just 10 days after agreeing to take the job.

The Wall Street big wig was a Trump supporter from early on in the campaign and was seen as a smooth operator. It is unclear why Scaramucci has resigned but speculation is circling that it is due to off-colour remarks he made about former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and White House Presidential aid Steve Bannon.

Scaramucci called Priebus , “A fucking paranoid schizophrenic” and asserted that he was different from Steve Bannon as unlike Steve Bannon, Scaramucci, in his own words, was “…not trying to suck my own cock”.

Scaramucci’s appointment resulted in the resignation of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer who was immediately replaced by Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

MORE DETAILS AS THEY EMERGE.