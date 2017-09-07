BREAKING: Al-Qaeda/al-Nusra leader in Syria is killed

Abu Nasibah al-Tunisi of Tunisia has been killed during fighting in Syria’s Idlib Governorate. He had previously been the style-proclaimed emir/leader of Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham, the al-Qaeda group in Syria which is still commonly referred to as the al-Nusra Front.

After being defeated in much of western Syria, including in the Battle of Aleppo which took place in December of 2016, Idlib remains one of the few areas in Syria where al-Qaeda has a notable presence although this too is fading fast.

Idlib has recently seen infighting between Salafist jihadist groups in a powerful struggle for remaining parts of the region not under the control of the legitimate government.

The infighting has included other breakaway al-Qaeda factions as well as those loyal to the Salafist umbrella group FSA.

Al-Masdar reports that the Muslim Brotherhood aligned terrorist group Ahrar al-Sham is widely thought to be behind the death of the al-Qaeda strongman.