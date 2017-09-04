BOMBSHELL: FBI searched Russian diplomatic properties looking for EXPLOSIVES

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has revealed a shocking revelation that as US authorities, including the FBI searched Russian diplomatic and consular compounds in contravention of the Vienna Conventions, they were on a mission that was utterly surreal.

Zakharova has stated that the FBI agents were searching the compounds for explosive devices, something more common in the hideout of terrorist groups than in the embassies and consular properties of large states.

During an interview on Rossiya One television, Zakharova described the incident in the following way,

“By the way, do you know, what they were looking for – as we were told before the searches? You would not believe it – they were looking for explosives”.

She continued, stating that against what would have been a natural reaction of anger, the Russian representatives had to act calmly in the face of a grave insult in order to preserve a reputation of dignity in the face of great odds, so as not to be seen by US based MSM as “aggressive Russians”.

“Just try to imagine that you are being brainwashed for a year that an enemy is living overseas and this enemy is impacting your life and everything bad that might happen – the election of a president you don’t like – has been done by the Russians. On September 2, black cars with FBI and State Department officers rolled up to our consulate general in San Francisco and they came into the building. A day before, the directorate chief said that if the doors of our diplomatic compound, which is our property, were closed they would be broken. More to it, a car of a private company specialising in forcing open doors, locks and safes drove to our trade mission in Washington. We have posted this video in the internet. I don’t know how our diplomats could find nerve enough to open the doors and be polite”.

The US actions against Russia not only contravene international law and historic diplomatic protocol, but the new revelation that the US authorities seriously thought that Russian diplomats were housing explosive devices in their properties is simply a ludicrous accusation with no bearing on reality.