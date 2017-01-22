Big misstep at President Donald Trump’s inauguration (VIDEO)

TMZ, the Los Angeles based website known for celebrity gossip, have dared to question if something at President Trump’s inauguration did not go according to plan.

The incident happened in plain sight and although I was fixed on the words of the speech, I couldn’t help but notice something looked slightly peculiar.

Shortly after Trump began speaking a group of soldiers lined up and stood behind him. Less than a minute later they all marched away.

In a ceremony planned with literally military precision, such a misstep seems unlikely.

Accidents do happen, but even at an event planned so meticulously? In the words of Robert Plant, “It really makes me wonder”.

It was frankly something of a Benny Hill moment. Let’s hope that it was not an indication of disorder among the ranks…