Barack Obama once dreamed of being Donald Trump

An essay co-written by a then student Barack Obama in 1991 has recently been unearthed. The essay called ‘Race and Rights Rhetoric’ contained the following statement,

“The depth of this commitment may be summarily dismissed as the unfounded optimism of the average American—I may not be Donald Trump now, but just you wait; if I don’t make it, my children will”.

In more recent years, Obama has had less than favourable things to say about Donald Trump.

This just begs the question, if Trump decided to run as a Democrat, something he once seriously considered, would Obama still be on the Trump train that he was on in 1991?