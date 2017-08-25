Armenia and Serbia to assist Russia in removing mines from Syria

The head of Russian General Staff’s Office for the Development of UAVs, Major General Alexander Novikov, has announced that specialists from the armed forces of Armenia and Serbia will assist in de-mining Syrian territory as the conflict in Syria nears its end.

Syria is home to a minority population of Armenian Christians who have been targeted for slaughter by ISIS, al-Qaeda, Free Syrian Army and other terrorist groups. Armenia has worked with the Ba’athist government in Syria to help secure the lives of ethnic Armenians who have found refuge in areas controlled by or liberated by the Syrian Arab Army.

Many Armenians also remember how ordinary Syrians, Muslim and Christian alike gave them shelter when survivors of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 were sent by Ottoman Turkish authorities to Aleppo and surrounding areas.

Serbia and prior to that, Yugoslavia has had good relations with the Syrian Arab Republic as both Yugoslavia and modern Serbia are also members of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Major General Alexander Novikov stated, “Relevant requests were sent to the representatives of defence departments of Iran, Egypt, Serbia, Armenia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Armenia and Serbia are ready to send their units, the possibility of involving Chinese sappers are being worked through”

In April, Russia called on the wider international community to help join Russian efforts in helping to de-mine Syria. Previously, Russian specialists de-mined the ancient Hellenistic city of Palmyra which was heavily mined during its ISIS occupation.