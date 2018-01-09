50% of people in Brazil, Turkey and USA think war with North Korea will break out in 2018 [Poll]

Latest polling on the North Korea standoff reveals that approximately half of people surveyed in Brazil, Turkey, the United States and Canada think war between the North Korea and the US will break out in 2018.

In Asia, where the stakes are much closer to home, the picture is different, with 32% of those surveyed in China think there will be a war. 21% in South Korea.

Zerohedge notes that it seems fearmongering works to transform Americans from deplorables into terrified and compliant agreeables.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he has a bigger nuclear button than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The tweet was the latest in a series of spats between the two and many observers fear the squabbling could spiral into nuclear war. Despite the tensions, however, North and South Korea are due to hold talks today, focusing on the Winter Olympics. Nevertheless, as Statista’s Niall McCarthy notes, the world is worried about the prospect of war on the Korean peninsula, if research from Ipsos is anything to go by.

