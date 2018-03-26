2,230 page “Rebuke” of President Trump shows call for further populist revolution

In 2014, conservative voters in the United States were energized to vote Republican because every candidate for Congress in those midterm elections who was a GOP member, campaigned on one theme.

“If you elect me, I will stop Obama.”

In an amazing outburst of consistency, every single GOP candidate that promised this was elected to office in that midterm. This promise was not part of any “platform” that the Republican Party was offering that year. But it was nevertheless what the American voters wanted.

The betrayal began immediately. As soon as the newly elected representatives and senators were seated, the new Congressional lineup promptly began doing everything Obama wanted. There was not even a shred of resistance. For a time, the congressional leaders stated publicly that this was “strategy” – that they were giving minor concessions to Obama to set things up to get their own wants later.

But later never came.

This is the event that I have come to call the Great GOP Betrayal of 2014. This is actually one of the major reasons for the election of Donald Trump to the presidency. This is because that populace that voted GOP found that the words of the GOP senators who ran for president to ring hollow when they betrayed the American people as they had. Even Ted Cruz, who angered many in his own party for NOT doing this, still carried the taint that his party had given itself.

But on Friday, the GOP especially, but ALL of Congress did it again in their relentlessly selfish drive for their own power and importance. They gave the President a horrible budget bill that took away, at least for a time, many of President Trump’s own campaign initiatives, such as the Border Wall and more troops for the border security (He requested 10,000, then lowered it to 2000, and this bill authorized a mere 65). The bill also was loaded with liberal pork to the tune of billions of dollars, such as these agencies that President Trump noted were ‘redundant’ and not needed; indeed, in need of elimination. But this bill goes precisely in the opposite direction:

The African Development Foundation – $30 million through Sept 30th

The Corporation for National and Community Service – $1 billion, an increase of $34 million

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting – (PBS parent company) $445 million both for 2018 and 2019

The Delta Regional Authority – $10 million increase instead of shutdown

The Denali Commission – doubled budget now at #30 million

The National Endowment for the Arts – $152,849,000

The National Endowment for the Humanities $152,848,000, both of these increased by $7 million apiece

The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars – $12 million

and so much more!!

Lastly, Congress gave itself a raise. No doubt this is because of the wonderful job they are doing. Right?

I don’t think so.

The establishment in Washington stuck it to President Trump exactly in his policy views, which they do not like and which they feel threatened by. And if you listen to the video clip above till about the 26 minute mark, you will hear Senator Rand Paul’s astute observation that when the Republicans are the minority party they act like conservatives, but when they become the majority party, there are NO conservatives. A libertarian, Senator Paul noted that his bill was Obama-esque in its construction.

Now, the reason President Trump signed it is certainly going to be the topic of some criticism over the next several days. Some of his supporters, myself included, do acknowledge it as a cornering tactic and we note the President’s expressed displeasure about this bill and his promise never to sign such a monstrosity again and we believe he means what he says. Others take this as a sign that he is “caving to the establishment” and that his presidency will be neutered from here on in.

To be sure, only time will tell which side is correct.

However, the American people got a clear signal if they only pay attention to it. This bill is one created by that group of people elected in 2014 and 2016, and the holdovers from the elections of 2010 and 2012. In this year’s midterms, a lot of seats are up for grabs, including a lot of Senate seats. Wise conservatives would remember two things:

(1) that they have a President who is going all out for them, and has performed very well historically so far.

(2) with a real conservative Congress, this can continue very easily. With an establishment Congress, it will be more of being blocked every step of the way. The Deep State does NOT want to be dislodged.

Steve Hilton, in his FOX News opinion piece, makes his own set of points about this. The establishment CAN be uprooted, but this is where the American voter’s responsibility comes in. That responsibility is to be truly informed. Not to believe the scurrilous political ad, but to do homework and research and investigate POLICY, not politicking. This is how Donald Trump came to be President. He made it easy for the American people to understand what he offered. With midterm elections we cannot expect it to be so easy because the sensationalism that revolves around the election of one person just is so far beyond anything a Congressional midterm can generate.

We were given a great chance with Donald Trump. Now we need to secure that chance, and it is our job to see that it is given.