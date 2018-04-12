Yulia Skripal asks for no one else to speak on her behalf (except Scotland Yard)

Yesterday Yulia Skripal issued a statement via British police, where she has refused contact with the Russian Embassy and her Moscow-based cousin, Viktoria.

In the statement read by Scotland Yard, Yulia allegedly asks for no one else to speak on her behalf (except Scotland Yard), and said that despite leaving Salisbury hospital on Monday, she is “still suffering with the effects of the nerve agent used against us,” adding that her father remains “seriously ill.”

“I find myself in a totally different life than the ordinary one I left just over a month ago, and I am seeking to come to terms with my prospects, whilst also recovering from this attack on me,” the statement said.

RT reports…

Skripal, a Russian citizen, said that she has been given contacts at the Russian Embassy in the UK, but said that at “the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services,” adding that “if I change my mind I know how to contact them.” Explaining that she is “not strong enough to give a full interview to the media,” Skripal insisted “that no one speaks for me, or for my father, but ourselves.” She specifically asked her cousin, Viktoria, who has appeared extensively on Russian television and requested to see Yulia through diplomatic channels, “not to visit me or try to contact me,” underlining that “her opinions and assertions are not mine and they are not my father’s.” Viktoria told Ruptly last week that Yulia sounded “coached” and “did not use her own words” during the only phone conversation between the relatives. Despite Yulia saying she was not open to a visit on the phone line, Viktoria insisted that it would overcome “bureaucratic tricks” that led to her visitor visa application to the UK being denied, and she personally appealed to Theresa May to overturn the decision. Hours earlier, a Russian Embassy source in London accused UK authorities of “forcibly detaining” Yulia and her father and said that Moscow diplomats would continue to try to arrange a meeting with her. “The UK side continues to deny us information about her true health status, wishes or location,” the source told RIA news agency. “It is apparent that she is being isolated, eyewitness evidence is being concealed, and obstacles are being erected in the path of an objective and independent investigation.”

What @thetimes actually reveals is that Yulia Skripal is held hostage by the same people who destroy evidence and fail to come up with a single official account of the crime. pic.twitter.com/XJi2U1fWP7 — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 11, 2018

So there you have it, British police have Yulia under their protection control reading out scripted messages, where Yulia gushes about the kindness and godliness of her UK hosts, while curiously rebuking Russian Embassy help…telling her cousin, who was the first person she spoke with via telephone when she regained consciousness, to leave her alone.

And so Sergei and Yulia Skripal will be whisked away to America. The narrative will be taken care of by hollywood script writers, paid handsomely to paint Russians as guilty, and the UK as the good guy protectors of the Skripals. Netflix movie is already under development.

To date no evidence, no motive, zero transparency as to what happened nearly four weeks ago on a park bench in Salisbury.

We can only hope that Sergei and Yulia will be taken better care of by the UK authorities than their pets.

“Skripal’s Pets Were Sacrificed To Cover The Investigation’s Mistakes“, by Sophie Mangal via Oriental Review…

The scandal with the poisoning of the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal is gaining momentum. Meanwhile, absolutely innocent creatures suffered because of the diplomatic war waged by the UK on Russia. Remember that two dead guinea pigs and a black Persian cat in a critical condition were found in the ex-spy’s home. Then the cat was taken to the Porton Down chemical weapons lab (not to a veterinary clinic which would be more expected). In the laboratory, chemists made a weird diagnosis, which they described as a “distressed state”. The cat was euthanized. Its body, as well as those of the two guinea pigs, were immediately incinerated which was confirmed by the British government. Shortly after the Russian Embassy in London posed the question on what happened to the animals that Sergey Skripal kept in his Salisbury house, the British side, first in an unnamed leak and then as a DEFRA comment, said that “when a vet was able to access the property, two guinea pigs had sadly died. A cat was also found in a distressed state and a decision was taken by a veterinary surgeon to euthanize the animal to alleviate its suffering”. This is, however, the sort of answer that brings about still more questions. Regarding the dead guinea pigs and the malnourished cat, it is said unofficially that they were taken to the Porton Down facility and incinerated there. But it remains unclear if their remains were ever tested for toxic substances, which would constitute useful evidence, and if not, why such a decision was made. The fact that the animals were locked inside the house for several days suggests that the police did not access the alleged crime scene, which would be very unusual for such a high profile investigation. Such treatment of pets is also hardly consistent with UK laws on animal cruelty and comes as a blatant disregard for Mr. Skripal’s rights as the owner and companion of the animals. Overall, it is difficult to avoid the impression that the animals have been disposed of as an inconvenient piece of evidence. It is also to be noted that, according to Mr. Skripal’s niece Viktoria, there were 2 cats, not one, in the house – and the whereabouts of the second one is still unknown. Nevertheless, the way how the UK police treat animals is absolutely awful and unacceptable. Moreover, even their bodies could cast some light on this case. Instead, we have even more questions than before. Firstly, why were the pets sealed in the house with no food and water? How is it possible to imagine such a mockery and careless attitude towards animals? British officials must be held accountable for their decision to leave the pets inside the sealed-up house without any nutrition. In fact, their actions can be classified as animal abuse, which resulted in their death. Secondly, no matter how cynical this may sound, any living organism remained at the place where the potential poisoning occurred could indirectly help the investigation process. You don’t even need to be an expert in chemistry to understand it. The use of such a potent substance as Novichok agent might have affected the pets as well. Unfortunately, we will never know this as their bodies were eliminated. No one even asked for their owners’ permission for that. It seems like the British side is trying to cover up the tracks and destroy all the evidence. In Hollywood movies, criminals act like this when a detective tells them their version is not valid. Draw your own conclusions.

