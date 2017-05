The video taken inside Kuala Lumpur International Airport shows Kim arriving alone at a busy departures hall shortly before 9am on Feb. 13th.

Closed-circuit security shows the killing of Kim Jong Nam last week. The footage shows two attackers taking less than three seconds to carry out the assault on the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

The WSJ first reports that the video clips from security cameras were obtained by a Japanese media outlet and posted by a third party on YouTube.