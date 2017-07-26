Latest, News, Video

Youngstown, Ohio crowd chants “CNN SUCKS! (Video)

Alex Christoforou 99
Ohio is not happy with fake news CNN.

The arena holds 6,000 people, but they added an extra 2,000 seats, and the entire Youngstown, OH Stadium began chanting “CNN SUCKS! CNN SUCKS!”

The war between Trump and fake news CNN continues…

Previous Article
Alex Christoforou
Writer and director forThe Duran - Living the dream in Moscow.

Follow me:Facebook Twitter Blankchat