YET MORE EVIDENCE THAT AMERICA’S ANTI-RUSSIAN SANCTIONS BOOMERANG

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

According to calculations by Bloomberg News, “the total value of assets that have been re-domiciled by the wealthiest Russians since February 2022” now amounts “to at least $50 billion.” The reason for this is the sanctions that the U.S. Government imposed against Russia and against all countries that violate (fail to impose) those sanctions against Russia. Or, as Bloomberg explains this, “Now, Russia’s richest are left with a dwindling number of places to put their wealth, as many of them are under US, UK or European sanctions.” It pretends that Russia is to blame for this: “The Kremlin has put pressure on the wealthiest Russians to repatriate their assets from the countries it calls ‘not friendly.’” Pressure that the U.S. Government applied to European Governments in order to get them to comply with Washington’s anti-Russia sanctions isn’t mentioned in their article. (Nor does it mention that — as NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitted on 9 May 2023, that “the war didn’t start in 2022. The war started in 2014.” In other words: the Russians on 24 February 2022 were only culminating their response to U.S. President Barack Obama’s having coup-grabbed Ukraine on Russia’s border during February 2014 — the aggressor was Obama not Putin. No hint was given of that reality, either, in this Bloomberg ‘News’ propaganda-article.

Ever since Russia in February 2022 responded to America’s aggression and invaded Ukraine so as to prevent America from ever being able to place its nuclear missiles within only a fin-minute striking-distance from Russia’s central command in The Kremlin, U.S.-and-allied ‘news’ media and elite universities and think tanks have poured forth like Yale did on 22 July 2022 headlining “Business Retreats and Sanctions Are Crippling the Russian Economy”, to argue that Russia would be the only country which would be hurt by the U.S.-demanded sanctions; but, in retrospect now, it is clear that, “The West’s decision to break away from The East has caused the worst recession since 2008,” and that, “The West’s sanctions against Russia (the country that is #1 in natural resources) seem to have produced a recession on a worldwide basis but one that transferred wealth away from finished products and services and into raw materials (natural resources).” Russia is the world’s wealthiest country of all in natural resources. This is the major reason why Russia has, until now at least, been among the world’s best-performing economies since 2021, and is likely to thrive especially long-term from this economic aggression by the U.S. regime.

