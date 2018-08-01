Connect with us

Xi makes military reforms in the hopes of creating an “ultramodern army”

He also called for the elimination of any commercial activities and the provision of paid services by the PLA

Xi recently spoke at a meeting of the Politburo and announced that by the end of the year he has planned to liquidate all paid services that the army previously provided to the populace. Note that the PLA previously provided for civil printing and publishing services. In addition, the list included educational services and the delivery of real estate. He also called for the elimination of any commercial activities and the provision of paid services by the PLA

In Xi is of the opinion that these things must be avoided in order to build and maintain a strong army. “The facts proved that the complete refusal to provide paid services is an important part in creating a clean political environment in the ranks of the military, for building up military power,” Xi Jinping said. “This is necessary to turn the PLA into an advanced world-class army and to ensure long-term order and stability in our country.”He also stressed that at present all forces will be directed to the creation of an “ultramodern army, which, if necessary, will repel any enemy.”

Xinhua net reports

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Tuesday stressed resolute efforts to terminate all paid services provided by the armed forces.

Xi made the call while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on this issue.

Military’s paid services generally refer to those provided by the armed forces such as kindergarten education, publishing services, and real estate rentals to the civilian sector.

The implementation allows no exception, discount or makeshift compromise, Xi said, noting that such work is a major decision made by the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission (CMC) aiming to strengthen the armed forces as well as an important part in reforming national defense and the armed forces.

He also stressed that ending military paid services would create a sound environment for building a strong military in the new era.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, Xi extended Army Day greetings to the personnel of the People’s Liberation Army, the Armed Police Force, the militia and the reserve force. China’s Army Day falls on Aug. 1.

Xi stressed that the group study session was arranged to get a better understanding of the situation and mobilize all forces to promote the work in ending military paid services.

In the last more than two years, major advances had been achieved in this regard, and the military has generally relinquished commercial activities, said Xi.

Xi highlighted the move’s significance in purifying the political ecosystem in the armed forces, maintaining its nature, implementing the Party’s goal of building a strong military in the new era, building the forces into world-class forces in an all-round way, and strengthening the Party’s ruling status and ensuring the country’s long-term stability.

Xi said that according to the set schedule, all paid services provided by the military should stop by the end of this year. At present, the momentum for related work is generally good, but the mission remains arduous.

He called for efforts to maintain the good momentum, overcome all difficulties, carry the mission through, and achieve the goal as scheduled.

He stressed that such work should be advanced in a vigorous and orderly manner and that the overall stability within the armed forces and society should be maintained.

Also, policies and regulations in this regard should be improved to ensure that there are rules to be observed and all works are done in a law-based manner, Xi said.

Legitimate rights of the armed forces and the interests of the public should be well protected, Xi said, pledging full coverage, zero tolerance, and thorough investigation of all violations detected in this cause.

Denmark to purchase $150 million worth of US missiles

I guess that they are in need of deterrence against “Russian aggression”

August 1, 2018

Denmark said that it intends to buy a system of interceptor missiles from the US a  for its navy. The US is more than happy to sell Denmark 46 interceptor missiles costing just over a total of $150 million.

The permission was issued by the US State Department The accompanying report says that the delivery of said missiles “will not change the military balance in the region.” The executor of the work on the production of missiles and the necessary systems and equipment will be performed by the US based  companies Raytheon and BAE.

The  systems will be modifications of the Standard Missile, SM-2 Block IIIA missiles, which, in particular, are used in the US sea-based anti-missile defense system Aegis.

UPI reports

The State Department has approved the possible sale of AIM-120 C7 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles to Denmark under a foreign military sale.

Denmark has requested a purchase of 28 of the missiles and one spare guidance section. The potential contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, includes spare parts, testing equipment and technical support. The estimated cost of the program is $90 million.

The State Department says that the purchase will contribute to US security by strengthening a NATO ally. The missiles will be used by Denmark’s F-16 fighter fleet and potentially future F-35 stealth jets. The proposed sale would not alter the balance of power in the region, the Pentagon said.

The AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile is the standard radar-guided missile used by the U.S, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and many allied nations. It is a “fire-and-forget” weapon that uses a active radar seeker head to track and destroy aircraft.

I guess that they are in need of deterrence against “Russian aggression”. This silliness continues to drain the budgets of these European countries as they seek defense against the Russian boogy man.

Israel rescues Syrian militants to safety behind US lines

It pays to have friends in high places

August 1, 2018

It has previously been reported that Israel helped evacuate the White Helmets. Now they have also been caught evacuating open militants to safety so that they can be reused in a future fight. You have to hand it to them, they believe in recycling. Never let a good jihadist go to waste, that is their motto.

RT reports

Syrian Envoy to the UN Bashar Jaafari has claimed that Israel helped to transfer militants fleeing from Syrian territory to the United States and other countries.
Jaafari said that a “decisive offensive” from the Syrian Arab Army had forced militants to “flee from the Syrian territory through the occupied Golan Heights” and into Israeli territory. From there, he said, the militants were “transferred to Jordan” and then to other countries, including the US.

Israel previously evacuated hundreds of members of the Western-backed White Helmets group, who advertise themselves as first responders, but who have been linked to Al-Qaeda. The Syrian government has accused the group’s members of cooperating with terrorist groups and plotting false-flag attacks in the country.
Speaking after the Astana-10 international meeting in the Russian city of Sochi​​​, Jaafari also complained of Israeli attacks on Syrian soil, and congratulated the Syrian Army on the victory against militants in the southern Daraa province, which had been under Islamic State control.

Jaafari also criticized the Turkish occupation of territories in northern Syria, and said that Ankara was not meeting its obligations regarding so-called “de-escalation” zones in the region, including Idlib province.

“Turkish authorities sent heavily armed forces there – and we all witness the military actions of Turkey in this region, up to Afrin, which they occupied. And they occupied other settlements,” he said.

Jaafari said that Turkey was the only country that had violated its obligations under the Astana agreements, and noted that the Turkish lira had even been introduced in regions under Ankara’s control.

The Syrian envoy also insisted that the US and its allies should leave Syrian territory immediately, citing the fact that their presence in the war-torn country is illegal under international law. The US-led coalition in Syria has not been invited by the Damascus government, and has not been given authorization by the UN Security Council.

Jaafari said that he would like to see Idlib returned to Syria through “national reconciliation” but warned that the Syrian Army has “sufficient capacity” to do so by military means if necessary.

If Israeli and Western forces would only leave Syria and end their illegal occupation, the crisis would end. Even with their help, the nose is tightening around the necks of the jihadist as Assad with the help of Russia continues to gain ground.

Healthy 29 year old woman euthanized

Once assisted suicide is made legal, the definition of who is eligible for it inevitably expands.

August 1, 2018

Europe’s descent into a culture of death is accelerating at an alarming rate. A few years ago many were alarmed at euthanasia being allowed to a man for being an alcoholic, and now this sad case comes to light. A perfectly health young person being allowed euthanasia over psychological problems begs the question, “where does this end”?

National Review reports

Once assisted suicide is made legal, the definition of who is eligible for it inevitably expands.
Recent news from the Netherlands illustrates how its euthanasia regime is among the world’s most permissive. It shows no signs of slowing down. Aurelia Browers, a 29-year-old mentally ill woman, was granted her wish and euthanized last weekend, demonstrating the slippery slope confronting those countries in which euthanasia and assisted-suicide laws are becoming ever laxer.

Evidence suggests that Dutch physicians do not consistently follow the protocols intended to regulate the practice. News of Browers’s death follows grisly reports that an elderly woman with dementia was involuntarily euthanized in the Netherlands. In neighboring Belgium, laws exist that allow for children to be euthanized.

Cases in the Netherlands show the most troubling reality of euthanasia laws: their widening use based on subjective criteria. Euthanasia is advertised as “dignified death” for those suffering from a terminal illness. But the euthanizing of a young woman on grounds that she suffered from a mental illness shows the false advertising of the “death with dignity” movement. When an apparently healthy young adult can legally end her life because of her mental illness, it raises legitimate questions of where that trajectory ends. Where the practice is prohibited, advocates are quick to highlight stories of bone-jarringly sad situations of patients with perhaps a neurological cancer slowly crippling their cognitive and physical abilities. Testimonials from family members are promoted to tug at heartstrings, appealing to lawmakers to pass laws that enable loved ones to be relieved of their suffering.

Euthanasia advocates are less forthcoming in admitting how euthanasia laws end up loosening over time and how once-strict controls with respect to the conditions and ages of patients eligible for euthanasia inevitably broaden. Where euthanasia is legalized, the justification for its use expands over time. In the first year of California’s End of Life Option Act, 111 individuals ended their lives under its stipulations. If California follows global trends, more and more Californians will commit state-sanctioned suicide.

Pope John Paul II warned against such a “culture of death.” And let us be clear: It is the culture of death that is staring down the West. At best, euthanasia advocates aim to relieve suffering out of compassion and mercy. At worst, they operate from a utilitarian and anti-life worldview. In that dystopia of hyper-autonomy, human dignity is defined as the ability to choose, with no reference to moral law.

As potentially insensitive as it might sound, the implications of one person’s suffering pale in comparison to how the morality of euthanasia impacts society’s broader understanding of suffering and the response to it. I do not mean to overlook or disregard genuine human suffering when I point out the repercussions of legalizing and medicalizing the taking of human life. Slowly, the culture of death overtakes commitment to the sanctity of life. Such a culture promises that pain and suffering can be eliminated, while overlooking the deeply human experience that comes with suffering. It makes a Faustian bargain, on the assumption that one person’s death by choice will not have implications for the weak and vulnerable across society. This culture begins to make utilitarian calculations, discounting a person’s worth and dignity in the process of measuring the cost of his illness to an insurance company or a state’s budget. Death is thereby subtly invited, even encouraged. There are better ethical responses to suffering than suicide.

An important principle for public policy is up for debate when euthanasia enters into consideration. Once assisted suicide is legalized for cancer patients, why should it not be available for the mentally ill? Or for alcoholics? It is, according to a growing body of evidence. The regime of euthanasia is hard to restrict once it gains a legal foothold.

As the Netherlands shows in the tragic case of Aurelia Browers, euthanasia laws raise a crucial question: Where do we draw the limits to the practice? Once we sanction the practice even to the smallest degree, arguments for expanding it just a little more will ensue, and before long any restrictions to it at all become hard to justify.

This is a truly heart breaking story of a woman who instead of being given the treatment she needed, was allowed to die.  How long before Europe turns into a “Logan’s Run” world?

