Xi makes military reforms in the hopes of creating an “ultramodern army”

Xi recently spoke at a meeting of the Politburo and announced that by the end of the year he has planned to liquidate all paid services that the army previously provided to the populace. Note that the PLA previously provided for civil printing and publishing services. In addition, the list included educational services and the delivery of real estate. He also called for the elimination of any commercial activities and the provision of paid services by the PLA

In Xi is of the opinion that these things must be avoided in order to build and maintain a strong army. “The facts proved that the complete refusal to provide paid services is an important part in creating a clean political environment in the ranks of the military, for building up military power,” Xi Jinping said. “This is necessary to turn the PLA into an advanced world-class army and to ensure long-term order and stability in our country.”He also stressed that at present all forces will be directed to the creation of an “ultramodern army, which, if necessary, will repel any enemy.”

Xinhua net reports

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Tuesday stressed resolute efforts to terminate all paid services provided by the armed forces.

Xi made the call while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on this issue.

Military’s paid services generally refer to those provided by the armed forces such as kindergarten education, publishing services, and real estate rentals to the civilian sector.

The implementation allows no exception, discount or makeshift compromise, Xi said, noting that such work is a major decision made by the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission (CMC) aiming to strengthen the armed forces as well as an important part in reforming national defense and the armed forces.

He also stressed that ending military paid services would create a sound environment for building a strong military in the new era.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, Xi extended Army Day greetings to the personnel of the People’s Liberation Army, the Armed Police Force, the militia and the reserve force. China’s Army Day falls on Aug. 1.

Xi stressed that the group study session was arranged to get a better understanding of the situation and mobilize all forces to promote the work in ending military paid services.

In the last more than two years, major advances had been achieved in this regard, and the military has generally relinquished commercial activities, said Xi.

Xi highlighted the move’s significance in purifying the political ecosystem in the armed forces, maintaining its nature, implementing the Party’s goal of building a strong military in the new era, building the forces into world-class forces in an all-round way, and strengthening the Party’s ruling status and ensuring the country’s long-term stability.

Xi said that according to the set schedule, all paid services provided by the military should stop by the end of this year. At present, the momentum for related work is generally good, but the mission remains arduous.

He called for efforts to maintain the good momentum, overcome all difficulties, carry the mission through, and achieve the goal as scheduled.

He stressed that such work should be advanced in a vigorous and orderly manner and that the overall stability within the armed forces and society should be maintained.

Also, policies and regulations in this regard should be improved to ensure that there are rules to be observed and all works are done in a law-based manner, Xi said.

Legitimate rights of the armed forces and the interests of the public should be well protected, Xi said, pledging full coverage, zero tolerance, and thorough investigation of all violations detected in this cause.