WSJ reports that Michael Flynn was not the only Trump official unmasked by Susan Rice

With each passing day, more evidence surfaces to present the case that the Obama administration was spying on a political opponent.

The WSJ is reporting that Susan Rice not only had Michael Flynn unmasked, but another Trump official was also swept up in Rice’s spying.

Even more damning according to the WSJ, is that at least one more high-level official in the Obama White House was giving “unmasking” orders.

One person is suspicion, two or more people makes a conspiracy.

Via Zerohedge…

The WSJ provides two new pieces of incremental information: i) in addition to Michael Flynn, at least one more member of the Trump transition team was “unmasked” in intelligence reports due to multiple foreign conversations that weren’t related to Russia; and ii) Rice wasn’t the administration official who instigated Mr. Flynn’s unmasking, confirming there is at least one more high-level official giving “unmasking” orders.

And this is where the WSJ comes in…