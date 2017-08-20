With the exit of Steve Bannon, VP Pence and NSA McMaster are calling to ramp up war in Afghanistan

Moments after Steve Bannon exited the White House, rumors are swirling that VP Pence McMaster have started to push for more troops in Afghanistan.

According to The Gateway Pundit, on the same day Steve Bannon departed from the White House, Vice-President Pence and National Security Advisor McMaster have teamed up to push President Trump to send additional troops to Afghanistan.

POLITICO reports that White House cabinet staff in favor of sending more troops to Afghanistan teamed up ahead of a high-level meeting on Friday to persuade President Donald Trump to step up American military involvement in the 16-year-old war.