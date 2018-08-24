Connect with us

Will the Senate Intelligence Committee dare to invite Assange and Steele to testify (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 86.
Alex Christoforou

Published

2 mins ago

on

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr stated that after 19 months of a “frustrating as hell” probe into ‘Trump-Russia collusion’, the committee has found “no factual evidence” to support the claims being investigated by the Mueller special counsel.

In an interview with the AP, Burr (R-North Carolina), who heads the last bipartisan probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election said there is “no factual evidence today that [it] received” on any collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia after almost two years of the probe.

Burr told the AP that though no evidence has surfaced, the committee is not ready to end its investigation… after all, he says he doesn’t want to be the guy who missed something in the town where nothing “stays classified or secret forever.”

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris examine the obvious fact that after two years of investigations no collusion between POTUS Trump and Russia has surfaced, and now rumors are swirling that the US Senate may actually call in Wikileaks’ Julian Assange and British Spy Christopher Steele to finally get to the bottom of the Russia election meddling hoax.

Via RT

Burr would not give a timeline for the end of the investigation, and the committee wants to do some challenging interviews. It has recently requested that persecuted WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange testify before committee staff “at a mutually agreeable time and location.” Senators also want to talk to Christopher Steele, the author of the notorious dossier about Trump that turned out to be paid for by Democrats.

As for the other episode that the mainstream media and the ‘Resistance’ love to single out as proof of collusion (the Trump Tower meeting), Burr said that he sees no “reason today” to bring back Donald Trump Jr., who appeared before the committee in 2017, to testify about his short meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

So far, the work of the bipartisan probe has not been marred by tensions between Democrats and Republicans, as was the case with the probe in the House that ruled there was no collusion. The leading Democrat on the Senate committee, a known ‘Russiagater’ from Virginia, Sen. Mark Warner, expressed his confidence in Burr in May.

In July, the committee backed the conclusions of 2017 intelligence community assessment (ICA) that Russia meddled in the US presidential election, saying that it “believes the conclusions of the ICA are sound” and confirmed by “open source”information.

The ICA document, released in January 2017, is long on faith and assertions and short on evidence. It stated that the key judgments made by the US intelligence community came from “a body of reporting from multiple sources that are consistent with our understanding of Russian behaviour.” It even devoted several pages to RT, focusing mainly on its output from 2012 as examples of Russian media influencing American voters in 2016.

Back then, Assange slammed the report for its lack of sources. While the topic of Russia’s meddling in US affairs never seems to fade away, no solid facts have been presented so far. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations. “Until we see facts, everything else will be just blather,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Russia And China Are Developing Impressive New Weapons Systems As They Prepare For War Against The United States

Russia and China are preparing to win the next major world war between global superpowers.

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 24, 2018

By

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dream blog:

Most wars are won well in advance, and Russia and China are both feverishly preparing to win the next major world war between global superpowers.  Meanwhile, the U.S. military has been focused on “fighting terrorism” and projecting U.S. power in a “post-Cold War” environment.  Of course the truth is that a new “Cold War” has now erupted, and Russia and China can both see the writing on the wall and they are both developing impressive new weapons systems.  Unfortunately, our military planners seem to think that war with Russia and/or China is not very likely, and as a result our strategic forces have aged nearly to the point of obsolescence.  In fact, a 60 Minutes investigation discovered that our nuclear forces were still using technology from the 1960s and 1970s, including rotary phones and enormous 8-inch floppy disks.  Most Americans assume that we would easily win a military conflict with Russia and/or China due to our “vast superiority”, but in this article you will see that is not necessarily the case.

Let’s start with Russia.  Earlier this month, we learned that they have launched a new generation of supersonic strike bombers

Russia has unveiled its new generation of pinpoint accurate supersonic strike bombers, ready for test flights later this month.

The Tu-22M3M is a ‘deep moderisation’ of the Tu-22M3 which Russia’s air force has about 100 in service and used extensively in missions over Syria in support of the Assad regime.

Known as “carrier killers”, these enormous bombers can travel vast distances to reach their targets…

The Tu-22M3M jet is designed to strike sea and ground targets at a distance of up to 2,200km (1,367 miles) using bombs and guided missiles. The modified plane has a more comfortable cockpit, can travel longer distances, and fly faster due to its more powerful engine. About 80 percent of its electronics was updated, the plane’s manufacturers say.

It will also be equipped with formidable new weaponry to match its capabilities. The plane will be fitted with the newest long-range anti-ship cruise missiles, Kh-32s, which will allow it to attack large naval groups, according to Senator Viktor Bondarev.

Of much greater concern are the brand new intercontinental ballistic missiles that Russia has developed that are far superior to anything that the U.S. possesses.  The following comes from ABC News

The Sarmat is a heavy ICBM intended to replace Russia’s aging, Soviet-era missiles that form the basis of its nuclear deterrent. The Sarmat, which NATO named “Satan 2,” has been in development since at least 2011 and is believed to be able to carry an increased number of nuclear warheads and has an increased range.

The Sarmat was among the arsenal of new “invincible” nuclear weapons that Russia’s president Vladimir Putintouted in a speech in March and that included a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a hypersonic intercontinental missile.

The Sarmat weights more than 200 tons, it can fly approximately 16,000 miles, and a single missile is capable to destroying an area the size of Texas.  Each missile can carry 10 large nuclear warheads or 16 smaller ones, and each one of those warheads can be targeted independently.

That means that one missile goes up, and up to 16 warheads come down on up to 16 different targets.

Now let’s talk about China for a few moments.  The Chinese are developing autonomous AI robotic subs that will be capable of hitting targets anywhere on the entire globe

China is developing large, smart and relatively low-cost unmanned submarines that can roam the world’s oceans to perform a wide range of missions, from reconnaissance to mine placement to even suicide attacks against enemy vessels, according to scientists involved in these artificial intelligence (AI) projects.

The autonomous robotic submarines are expected to be deployed in the early 2020s. While not intended to entirely replace human-operated submarines, they will challenge the advantageous position established by Western naval powers after the second world war. The robotic subs are aimed particularly at the United States forces in strategic waters like the South China Sea and western Pacific Ocean, the researchers said.

Since they do not require human crews, these robotic subs will be able to be operated at a very low cost.

And this is part of China’s long-term plan to ultimately be able to win a war against the United States.  Last month, leaked Chinese documents gave us some insight into what they are planning…

The documents read: “As we open up and expand our national interests beyond borders, we desperately need a comprehensive protection of our own security around the globe.”

The report adds a military expansion will allow China to “more effectively create a situation, manage a crisis, contain a conflict, win a war, defend the expansion of our country’s strategic interests in an all-round fashion and realise the goals set by the party and Chairman Xi”.

At this point, even the brass at the Pentagon admits that the Chinese military is training “for strikes against US and allied targets”

China is actively developing its fleet of long-range bombers and “likely” training its pilots for missions targeting the US, according to a new Pentagon report.

“Over the last three years, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has rapidly expanded its overwater bomber operating areas, gaining experience in critical maritime regions and likely training for strikes against US and allied targets,” the report said.

Of course we don’t know everything, and the Russians and the Chinese are inevitably developing systems that will end up being a complete surprise during the next world war.

For instance, some U.S. officials are speculating that a strange Russian satellite that is behaving very unusually may be some sort of a weapon

A mysterious Russian satellite displaying “very abnormal behaviour” has raised alarm in the US, according to a State Department official.

“We don’t know for certain what it is and there is no way to verify it,” said assistant secretary Yleem Poblete at a conference in Switzerland on 14 August.

She voiced fears that it was impossible to say if the object may be a weapon.

Meanwhile, gridlock in Washington has produced a military that is deeply unprepared for a conflict between the superpowers.  The following excerpt comes from a recent piece by Dr. Peter Vincent Pry

• Since the Cold War, U.S. strategic bomber bases have declined from 45 to 3, making a Russian first strike much easier.
• Since the Cold War, U.S. ballistic missile submarines have declined from 30-40 to 14 today, scheduled to decline to 12 in the future, enough to sustain daily patrols by only 4-6 boats to deter surprise attack.
• Russia’s modern ICBMs have yield-accuracy combinations enabling them to make a surprise first-strike destroying all U.S. bombers, ICBMs and submarines at port (one-half to two-thirds of all submarines).
• Russia has advanced Third Generation nuclear weapons, such as Super-EMP warheads, that could paralyze U.S. nuclear forces, including strategic C3 necessary for any surviving U.S. submarines at sea to retaliate.
• Russia has at least a tenfold advantage in tactical nuclear weapons, and at least a twofold advantage in overall numbers of nuclear weapons.

If we continue down this path, it is entirely possible that someday the Russians or the Chinese may conclude that a surprise first strike on the United States is possible and that a nuclear war is entirely winnable.

And this could especially be true for the Russians, because they have the most advanced anti-missile systems on the entire planet and can easily handle just about anything that we can throw at them.

The decisions that are being made right now could ultimately determine who wins the next war, and right now the U.S. is not making very wise choices.

Michael Snyder is a nationally syndicated writer, media personality and political activist. He is publisher of The Most Important News and the author of four books including The Beginning Of The End and Living A Life That Really Matters.

Genocide of the Greek Nation

The austerity imposed on the Greek people by the EU, the IMF, and the Greek government has resulted in the contraction of the Greek economy by 25%.
Paul Craig Roberts

Published

19 hours ago

on

August 23, 2018

By

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts:

The political and media coverup of the genocide of the Greek Nation began yesterday (August 20) with European Union and other political statements announcing that the Greek Crisis is over. What they mean is that Greece is over, dead, and done with. It has been exploited to the limit, and the carcas has been thrown to the dogs.

350,000 Greeks, mainly the young and professionals, have fled dead Greece. The birth rate is far below the rate necessary to sustain the remaining population. The austerity imposed on the Greek people by the EU, the IMF, and the Greek government has resulted in the contraction of the Greek economy by 25%. The decline is the equivalent of America’s Great Depression, but in Greece the effects were worst. President Franklin D. Roosevelt softened the impact of massive unemployment with the Social Security Act other elements of a social safety net such as deposit insurance, and public works programs, whereas the Greek government following the orders from the IMF and EU worsened the impact of massive unemployment by stripping away the social safety net.

Traditionally, when a sovereign country, whether by corruption, mismanagement, bad luck, or unexpected events, found itself unable to repay its debts, the country’s creditors wrote down the debts to the level that the indebted country could service.

With Greece there was a game change. The European Central Bank, led by Jean-Claude Trichet, and the International Monetary Fund ruled that Greece had to pay the full amount of interest and principal on its government bonds held by German, Dutch, French, and Italian banks.

How was this to be achieved?

In two ways, both of which greatly worsened the crisis, leaving Greece today in a far worst position that it was in at the beginning of the crisis almost a decade ago.

At the beginning of the “crisis,” which would have easily been resolved by writing down part of the debt, the Greek debt was 129% of Greek Gross Domestic Product. Today Greek debt is 180% of GDP.

Why?

Greece was lent more money to pay interest to Greece’s creditors, so that they would not have to lose one cent. The additonal lending, called a “bailout” by the presstitute financial media, was not a bailout of Greece. It was a bailout of Greece’s creditors.

The Obama regime encouraged this bailout, because the American banks, expecting a bailout, had sold credit default swaps on Greek debt. Without a bailout the US banks would have lost their bet and paid default insurance on Greek Bonds.

Additionally, Greece was required to sell its public assets to foreigners and to decimate the Greek social safety net, reducing pensions, for example, to below subsistance incomes and so radically reducing medical care that people die before they can get treatment.

If memory serves, China bought the Greek seaports. Germay bought the airport. Various German and European entities bought the Greek municipal water companies. Real estate speculators bought protected Greek Islands for real estate development.

This plunder of Greek public property did not go toward reducing the debt that Greek owed. It went, along with the new loans, to paying the interest.

The debt, larger than ever still stands. The economy is smaller than ever as is the Greek population that bears the debt.

The declaration that the Greek crisis is over is merely a statement that there is nothing left to extract from the Greek people for the interest of the foreign banks. Greece is sinking fast. All of the income associated with sea ports, airport, municipal utilities, and the rest of public property that was forcibly privatized now belongs to foreigners who take the money out of the country, thus further driving down the Greek economy.

The Greeks have not only had their economic future stolen from them. They have also lost their sovereignty. Greece is not a sovereign nation. It is ruled by the EU and the IMF. In my 2013 book, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism, in Part III, “The End of Sovereignty,” I described clearly how this was done.

The Greek people were betrayed by the Tsipras government. They had the option of revolting and using violence to overthrow the government that sold them out to international bankers. Instead, the Greeks accepted their own destruction and did nothing. Essentially, the Greek population committed mass suicide.

The world financial crisis of 2008 is not over. It has been swept under the rug of massive money creation by the US, EU, UK, and Japanese central banks. The creation of money has far outpaced the growth of real output and has driven up values of financial assets beyond what can be supported by “conditions on the ground.”

How this crisis plays out remains to be seen. It could result in the destruction of Western civilization. Will Dog eat dog? After Greece, will it be Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Australia, Canada, until none are left?

The entirety of the Western World lives in lies fomented by powerful economic interest groups to serve their interests. There is no independent media except online, and those elements are being demonized and denied access. Peoples who live in a world of controlled information have no idea of what is happening to them. Therefore, they cannot act in their interest.

Details Of Ocasio-Cortez’s Ties To George Soros Revealed

Members linked to George Soros-funded digital media asked Ocasio-Cortez to run for office.
The Duran

Published

24 hours ago

on

August 23, 2018

By

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com:

New details have emerged showing the ties between Communist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and wealthy elitist, George Soros.  Soros’ media network helped ensure that the socialist would win the primary election.

According to The Daily Caller, in an attempt to put 400 Bernie Sanders-like politicians in Congress, George Soros has propped up the political career of now infamous communist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Ocasio-Cortez was formerly a Bernie Sanders presidential campaign organizer.

The New York Times wrote that the communist was able to defeat her opponent, who greatly outspent her, due to her online presence. In an interview with a “progressive” and communist-leaning digital media outlet The Young Turks, which is a member of a Soros-funded network of far-left publications called The Media Consortium, Ocasio-Cortez also admits that their coverage helped her achieve her win.

Members linked to Soros-funded digital media asked Ocasio-Cortez, a former organizer for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, to run for office — guaranteeing favorable coverage by a media network that reaches almost 300 million people monthly. –The Daily Caller

But the link gets even stronger. Cenk Uygur, a member of the Soros funded media, founded one of the two political groups responsible for asking Ocasio-Cortez to run, Justice Democrats.  The sole role of Justice Democrats was to get “Sanders-like” politicians elected to Congress. Thanks to the coverage of the Soros-linked digital media provided, Ocasio-Cortez was able to gain traction and defeat incumbent Joseph Crowley in the primary June 26. She is expected to win New York’s 14th congressional district handily, given the district’s Democratic history, the Daily Caller reported.

In a June 27 interview with Uygur on his YouTube channel “The Young Turks,” Ocasio-Cortez thanked Uygur and other media platforms for covering her before the primaries, which she says “in no small part” helped her win.

“I wouldn’t be running if it wasn’t for the support of Justice Democrats and Brand New Congress,” Ocasio-Cortez told Uygur. “In fact it was, it was JD (Justice Democrats) and it was Brand New Congress that asked me to run in the first place.”

The Young Turks is a member of The Media Consortium — a network of far left media publications which includes Mother Jones, Democracy Now!, and dozens of other outlets, funded by Soros. –The Daily Caller

The Media Consortium is a Soros a media empire that, according to Media Research Center (MRC), reaches nearly 300 million people a month. Not only that, but Soros is responsible for funding nearly every major left-wing media publication in order to manipulate and shape public opinion (brainwash).

“Soros funds nearly every major left-wing media source in the United States,” MRC stated. “Forty-five of those are financed through his support of the Media Consortium. That organization ‘is a network of the country’s leading, progressive, independent media outlets.’ The list is predictable – everything from Alternet to the Young Turks.”

The MRC report goes on to detail the Communist echo chamber Soros intentionally created with the Media Consortium with the intention of shaping public opinion.

