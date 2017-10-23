Will the Secret Service look into “Crazy” Maxine Waters’ threat to “take out” Trump?

Article first appeared on RPT.

Maxine Waters says a lot of stupid things, but this one may have topped them all.

Channelling boxing legend, Ali, Waters told a crowd of admirers…

“I’m sitting here listening, watching, absorbing, thinking about Ali even though I never met him. And with this kind of inspiration, I will go and take out Trump tonight.”

Fox News asks if Water’s comments should be investigated by the Secret Service.

Instead of focusing on another stupid comment coming from Waters, perhaps it’s time Maxine is investigated for amassing a $4.5 million fortune, which includes a 6,000 sq. ft. mansion in one of the wealthiest areas of LA.