Connect with us

Latest

News

Military

Will India get Russian warships armed with Kalibr cruise missiles?

Russia’s military hardware is becoming the go to stuff for countries in east Asia and Pacific countries

Published

5 mins ago

on

0 Views

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has let on that the possibility exists for the Indian Navy to acquire Russian constructed warships armed with the 3M-14 Kalibr land attack cruise missile (LACM) system, which can strike targets up to 2,500 kms away. In addition to India, Borisov indicated that Project 22800 corvettes, which are condenamed Karakurt, may be provided to China, Vietnam, and other Asia-Pacific nations. The Kalibr cruise missile is one of the main sorts employed by the Russians, and is capable carrying nuclear warheads. Additionally, they have seen live action in targeting anti government rebels in Syria recently.

ZeeNews reports:

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has said that Indian Navy may get Russian-made warships armed with the lethal 3M-14 Kalibr land attack cruise missile (LACM) capable of hitting the enemy 2,500 kilometres away. Borisov said on Monday that Russia’s Project 22800 corvettes codenamed Karakurt are likely to be supplied to India, Vietnam, China and other countries of the Asia-Pacific Region.

“These ships are very successful: they have a big tonnage, good armament, and Kalibr is the most important thing. The corvette has an acceptable price, it is small, compact and fast. I believe that it has a good export potential for a number of countries, especially from the Asia-Pacific Region – Vietnam, China, India and others,” Russian news agency ITAR TASS quoted Borisov as saying.

Borisov added that the first three vessels of Project 22800 corvettes (Karakurt) are being built at the Eastern shipyard, which are likely to be of interest to the friendly navies.

The Kalibr is an improved version of the 3M-14E “Club” LACM and is currently the main ground-strike weapon in athe armoury of the Russian Navy. The 6.2 metre long Kalibr can be launched from a ship or a submarine using the turbojet propulsion system and can carry a 450 kilogramme high-explosive conventional warhead or even a nuclear payload.

Kalibr has three versions – the ground strike missile, the SS-N-27 (Sizzler) anti-ship cruise missile and 91R anti-submarine missile. All of then can be fired from vertical launch system tubes.

Russia has used the Kalibr cruise missiles to target the anti-Bashar Hafez al-Assad regime forces in Syria. Russian warships fired the Kalibr missiles from the Caspian Sea to hit targets inside Syria almost 1,800 kilometres away.

Russia’s military hardware is becoming the go to stuff for countries in east Asia and Pacific countries, not just for its proximity to Russia, but because of the dependability and advanced capabilities of it. Whether it’s the S-400, the Kalibr cruise missile system, the Russia SU class fighter jet, helicopters, etc, they’re some of the best on the market, and they’re not quite as expensive as their American manufactured counterparts. On the topic of S-400s, India, China, and Turkey have each ordered their own batch of them, to the displeasure of Washington.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

Viktor Orban: failure of EU elite represented in EU Commission

Orban has been quite the controversial figure in European politics

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 30, 2018

By

Vikor Orban, the conservative Hungarian leader, has described the European Commission as a representation of the failure of Europe’s elite during a speech in the Romanian town of Băile Tușnad. Orban perceives that the growing Muslim minorities across Europe threaten the electoral viability of Christian political parties in Europe, and therefore is of the opinion that migration will be the major issue influence the next EU Commission elections.

Politico reports:

The European Commission is a symbol of the EU elite’s failure, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in his annual speech to party supporters.

Speaking in the Romanian town of Băile Tușnad, where his ruling Fidesz party gathers every summer, Orbán called for a focus on the upcoming European Parliament election, which he believes will center on the question of migration.

“The European elite has failed, and this failure’s symbol is the European Commission,” the prime minister said. “The good news is that the Commission’s days are numbered,” he said.

The prime minister argued that the current European Commission is anti-Central Europe, and that there is censorship in Western Europe. He also criticized EU sanctions on Russia.

“There is liberalism but not democracy,” in Western Europe, Orbán said, adding that “Christian democracy is by definition not liberal.”

Orbán also said that the emergence of Muslim minorities across European countries would make it impossible for Christian political parties to win election.

While Orbán’s Fidesz is still a member of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP), several Fidesz supporters at the event put forward questions to the party’s leadership regarding whether they will be leaving the EPP.

“Our thinking is leaning toward staying, not leaving [the EPP],” Orbán said, while noting some EPP member parties are far apart and compromises would be needed on certain issues.

Orban has been quite the controversial figure in European politics in recent years. He has refused to accept migrants into Hungary in defiance of Merkel’s EU wide migrant mandate which was recently defeated at a meeting in Brussels. He has stood up for Europe’s Christian cultural heritage, and has opposed multiculturalism. In several way, his view of governance is quite similar to that of the new Italian government, which is also opposed to migration into Europe from the South. Orban has also made headlines this year over a controversial law which specifically targets NGOs financed by George Soros, and any other NGO which favours or aids migration.

Continue Reading

Latest

Argentina’s economy contracts under IMF imposed austerity

Greece, Italy, and others serve as excellent recent examples of just what these austerity regimes do to a country

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 30, 2018

By

Compared to the performance of the Argentinian economy this time last year, economic activity is down by 5.8% as the government applies the IMF’s austerity measures, aimed at cutting government expenditures in order to make budgetary room to repay the international bloodsuckers. The Argentinian economy is looking more and more grim.

telesur reports:

The decrease in economic activity in Argentina is recorded as the country applies IMF-sponsored austerity policies.

Argentina’s Statistics and Census agency, the Indec, announced Tuesday that economic activity contracted by 5.8 percent this May in comparison to the same month last year.

The report published by Indec also revealed economic activity decreased by 1.4 percent in comparison to April.

Reuters had projected an interannual contraction of 1.8 percent for May, and economic contraction is expected to deepen. Marco Peña, President Mauricio Macri’s chief of staff, said Tuesday “the next months will me more recessive, cold and stormy.”

According to analysts the contraction is due primarily to the drought that affected the country’s agricultural sector, which has an economic contraction of 35.2 percent, fishing with a drop of 29.2 percent and transport and communications with 4.9 percent contraction.

However another important source of the contraction is a decrease in internal demand, which has been affected by rising unemployment, inflation and currency depreciation. A reduction on internal demand mainly affects industrial growth.

Since Macri assumed the office of the presidency over 73,000 people have been layed off in the public and private sectors.

The manufacturing industry registered its first drop since April 2017, especially in the textile, chemistry, metalworking, oil, plastics and food sectors.

The construction sector grew by 4.4 percent, which is below the 12.4 percent accumulated growth for 2018. According to Economist and Pagina 12 journalist Javier Lewkowicz, deceleration responds to a cut back in public works, which is expected to continue due to the government’s austerity policies.

According to Lewkowicz “a worse result in economic growth is negatively impacting the Federal Administration of Public Income through Value-added taxes, debits, credits and income taxes. That means the government will need to intensify fiscal austerity.”

The IMF’s policies of ‘austerity’ imposed on national economies as a means of fixing all economic problems is something that has a long history of failure, and a long history of suffering in its wake. Argentinians remember the last time they lived under an IMF austerity regime at the turn of the millennium, and that memory drove many out into the streets to protest approaching the IMF for yet another loan, which came accompanied by yet another period of so-called ‘austerity’, which is basically robbing the country blind in order to store up the fruits of the nation’s labour in a coffer somewhere in Washington. Greece, Italy, and others serve as excellent recent examples of just what these austerity regimes do to a country, and what it really means, if the previous example of Argentina’s last IMF experience is too remote. It’s no surprise, then, that the economy isn’t doing all that well, it’s kind of the idea behind imposing the austerity in the first place, extract or prevent public investment in the domestic economy for the repayment of a loan to pay off a bunch of bankers. It sure makes a lot of economic sense.

Continue Reading

Latest

China calls for preservation of Syria’s sovereignty

But Western intervention in the region continues to back terrorists and other factions which keep the conflicts stoked in order to prevent stability from returning

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 30, 2018

By

At a press conferences in Syria’s capital of Damascus, the Chinese Special Envoy for Syria, Xie Xiaoyon, furthered China’s call for the unity and territorial integrity of Syria. He declared that China opposes as division of Syria’s territory as part of a political solution to end the seven year long conflict. In addition, he noted that the country has experienced a great degree of damage both in the way of its land and people, and therefore calls on the international community to step up and provide more assistance to the war torn Middle Eastern country.

Xinhuanet News reports:

DAMASCUS, July 26 (Xinhua) — China’s Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan on Thursday renewed the Chinese government’s calls for respecting and preserving the unity of Syria.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital Damascus, the envoy said that the Chinese government has always called for preserving the territorial integrity of Syria.

Xie stressed that China rejects any fragmentation of Syria while supporting a political solution to the country’s over seven-year-long crisis.

“We always say that the sovereignty, independence and its territorial integrity of Syria must be respected and preserved,” he said.

The Chinese envoy said the prolonged crisis in Syria has created a tough humanitarian crisis, noting that the international community must do more to provide assistance to Syria.

He pointed out the fact that the crisis left “large destruction in Syria for both the country and the people,” urging “the international community must offer more assistance to Syria in order to enable it to overcome this severe crisis.”

Xie highlighted China’s willingness to participate in the reconstruction process with the international community, adding that China has held a reconstruction training course for Syrian officials, business people and scholars in Shanghai in May.

He underlined that the reconstruction work takes joint efforts of the international community and should be considered a comprehensive systematic project integrated with economic development, social progress, and real reconciliation.

“we care a lot about the reconstruction process after the war and we encourage the Chinese companies to participate in this process,” he said.

Xie also condemned the wide-scale offensive and bombings carried out by the Islamic State in Syria’s southern province of Sweida a day earlier, which left over 215 people killed and 180 others wounded.

He stressed that there should be a unity to confront terrorism.

Syria has to deal not just with terrorists and rebels, but with the state interests and interventions of a US led coalition together with Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, etc., and therefore has a multitude of factors to resolve in order to fully declare an end to the war in Syria and to oust national parties which hold no legitimate part of Syria’s restoration of peace and reconstruction. But Western intervention in the region continues to back terrorists and other factions which keep the conflicts stoked in order to prevent stability from returning, and therefore, obstructing the peace process by any means other than military in nature.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending