Will Donald Trump keep his promises on Syria?

A week ago Donald Trump officially became the 45th President of the United States. Nowadays much is expected of him, in particular, on the Syrian issue. According to experts, Trump, in spite of the enormous pressure from his opponents, will be able to change and improve the current U.S. policy in the Middle East.

According to The New York Times, the new U.S. President is planning to sign an order enabling the establishment of “safe zones” for civilians in Syria. The order also envisions a 120-day ban on refugees entering the United States, during which the U.S. will review its verification process. Such measures are being taken to provide security within the U.S. and to prevent the movement of terrorists around the world.

As for the so-called “safe zones”, it is not yet clear how they will be implemented. It is known that President Trump has already ordered the Pentagon and the State Department to develop a series of these “safe zones”. This might be considered as Trump’s first step towards change in U.S. approach to the Syrian crisis.

In addition, in his first election interview to The Wall Street Journal, Trump said openly that the United States will focus its main efforts on fighting Islamic terrorism, not Assad. Donald Trump also intends to increase the level of cooperation with Syria’s allies for a joint search for ways to resolve the Syrian crisis.

President Trump’s intentions are also reaffirmed by the recent statement of the commander of U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend. He told CNN that the new U.S. administration should find a political solution to the Syrian conflict as soon as possible to cease hostilities in the region. In turn, U.S. Department of State confirmed that the new administration is ready to cooperate with those who are really making great efforts for a real settlement of the situation in Syria.

If Donald Trump fulfills his election promises, Washington will be able to join the efforts to cease the Syrian conflict. But first, he must change the entire vector of the U.S. Middle East policy.