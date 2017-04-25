Wild boars attack ISIS base in Iraq, killing three jihadists

Now if only the US military would start fighting ISIS then we might make some progress.

Wild boars are joining the fight against ISIS, and doing a good job killing the US-Saudi backed jihadists.

Somewhere in America John McCain is pissed off to see wild boars defeat his ISIS army.

Reports are coming in that wild boars attacked an ISIS base in the al-Rashad region of Kirkuk late Sunday.

According to IraqiNews, three members of ISIS were left dead by the boar attack.

This strange SITREP from IraqiNews…

The clash occurred because the animals had encroached on the terrorists’ farmland. Alsumaria News quoted a source as saying that “Daesh militants took revenge on the pigs that attacked the farmland,” but did not provide details. Daesh captured areas of Kirkuk Governorate after invading the country in 2014 and has executed civilians over what it considers disobedience (such as collaboration with the country’s legitimate authorities and attempts to flee). The Iraqi government is expected to launch a campaign against Daesh in the region after it completes the operation to retake Mosul, the terrorists’ stronghold in the country, which kicked off in October.