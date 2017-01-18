Wikileaks tweets “VICTORY” in Chelsea Manning prison clemency. Edward Snowden thanks Obama

Will Julian Assange agree to extradition as Wikileaks previously tweeted a week ago?
It appear that Assange may hold true to this tweet.
As a reminder, here was what Wikileaks tweeted on January 12, 2017…
If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case https://t.co/MZU30SlfGK
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 12, 2017
In the meantime, Wikileaks has sounded off with this “VICTORY” tweet…
VICTORY: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning sentence from 35 years to 7. Release date now May 17. Background: https://t.co/HndsbVbRer
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 17, 2017
Edward Snowden will not be pardoned by outgoing President Obama, that much is certain, but the former NSA whistleblower, now living in Russia, was grateful that Manning will be released in few months time.
In five more months, you will be free. Thank you for what you did for everyone, Chelsea. Stay strong a while longer! https://t.co/PaLvJDvDbl
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 17, 2017
Snowden thanked outgoing President Barack Obama for the decision to release Manning…
Let it be said here in earnest, with good heart: Thanks, Obama. https://t.co/IeumTasRNN
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 17, 2017
Manning was originally set to be released be released in 2045.
The Hill explains how the Obama Administrations views the differences between the Manning and Snowden cases…
A senior administration official said the president believes Manning has expressed remorse and that her time already served is “sufficient punishment for the serious crimes she committed.”
Manning’s grant came in a batch of 209 commutations and 64 pardons, announced with four days left in Obama’s presidency.
The former Army private, who is transgender, has reportedly struggled with mental health issues. She has tried to commit suicide twice and has spent time in solitary confinement as punishment.
The White House had telegraphed the possibility of clemency for Manning in the past few days.
Press secretary Josh Earnest last week said there are differences between her case and that of former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who is facing espionage charges for leaking classified information on controversial surveillance programs.
“Chelsea Manning is somebody who went through the military criminal justice process, was exposed to due process, was found guilty, was sentenced for her crimes, and she acknowledged wrongdoing,” the spokesman told reporters Friday.
“Mr. Snowden fled into the arms of an adversary, and has sought refuge in a country that most recently made a concerted effort to undermine confidence in our democracy,” he said of the former contractor, who is living in Russia.
Obama sang a different tune in 2011, when he said Manning, then known as Bradley, “broke the law” and deserved punishment.
Earnest on Tuesday all but ruled out a pardon for Snowden, saying he has not filed the proper paperwork with the Justice Department.
While a formal petition is not legally required, Obama has typically only considered clemency for those who have applied.