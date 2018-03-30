Wikileaks states that Ecuadorian embassy blocked Assange’s Internet access over Catalan tweets (Video)

The Ecuadorian embassy cut off internet access for Julian Assange and is no longer allowing him to have visitors.

Sources close to Wikileaks revealed to RT that the Ecuadorian embassy blocked Julian Assange’s Internet access in order to prevent him from tweeting about Catalan issues.

RT reports in the video below…

The Gateway Pundit confirmed RT’s reports…

A source close to Assange and the Embassy confirmed to The Gateway Pundit that this is due to Assange’s refusal to stop tweeting about Catalonian independence leader Carles Puigdemont’s arrest in Germany on a Spanish warrant. “Clearly, Ecuador’s government has been subjected to bullying over its decision to grant Julian asylum, support and, ultimately, diplomatic status. Naturally, Quito cannot admit that it is buckling under that pressure and it argues, in public, that Julian’s tweets over Catalonia are responsible for the decision to isolate him. Of course this is utterly unbelievable. Julian is now a citizen of Ecuador and as such enjoys the full protection of his freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution of Ecuador,” Brian Eno and Yanis Varoufakis wrote of Assange’s situation. “Additionally, the only reason Julian is holed up in Ecuador’s London Embassy – and why Ecuador gave him asylum in the first place – is precisely because he empowered whistleblowers’ freedom of expression and defended our right to know the truth about practices of the US and other Western powers that the latter found ‘inconvenient’ once exposed to the light of day.”

Kim Dotcom and journalist Suzie Dawson of the Internet Party will be launching a livestream vigil demanding his right to communication.

Suzie Dawson and I are about to launch an online vigil for Julian Assange supporters from around the world. Let’s join together and demand the immediate restoration of Julian's human right to communication. We will be using the hashtag #ReconnectJulian Stay tuned for details! — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) March 28, 2018

