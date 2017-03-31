Wikileaks releases “Marble”, proving that CIA hacks in Russian, Chinese and Farsi languages

Wikileaks latest Vault 7 release showcases a CIA hacking tool named “Marble”, which is employed by the agency to hamper forensic investigators from attributing viruses, trojans and hacking attacks back to the CIA. Marble was in use as recently as 2016.

According to a statement released by Wikileaks, “Marble” is part of the CIA’s Core Library of malware, consisting of 676 source code files.

Marble hides fragments of texts that would allow for the author of the malware to be identified, meaning the agency allows another party to be blamed for the hack.

Still believe Russia hacked the US elections?

Via RT…

A Marble framework document reveals it supports the ability to “add foreign languages” to malware. “Now comes the fun stuff,” it reads, listing Chinese, Russian, Korean, Arabic and Farsi in example code, indicating the potential for the CIA to divert attention to international actors. It’s “designed to allow for flexible and easy-to-use obfuscation” as “string obfuscation algorithms” often link malware to a specific developer, according to the whistleblowing site. “This would permit a forensic attribution double game, for example by pretending that the spoken language of the malware creator was not American English, but Chinese, but then showing attempts to conceal the use of Chinese, drawing forensic investigators even more strongly to the wrong conclusion,” WikiLeaks explains, “But there are other possibilities, such as hiding fake error messages.” The code also contains a ‘deobfuscator’ which allows the CIA text obfuscation to be reversed. “Combined with the revealed obfuscation techniques, a pattern or signature emerges which can assist forensic investigators attribute previous hacking attacks and viruses to the CIA.” Previous Vault7 releases have referred to the CIA’s ability to mask its hacking fingerprints. WikiLeaks claims the latest release will allow for thousands of viruses and hacking attacks to be attributed to the CIA.

Full Press Release via WikiLeaks: