Wikileaks leaked email proves Hillary Clinton knew Uranium One was a huge scandal

Internal emails from Clinton’s inner circle, leaked by Wikileaks, prove that the Clinton mafia was in a bit of a panic after conservative media began to dig up the details of the Uranium One pay-to-play deal, way back in 2015…with the subject line “It’s out there.”

The original email from Tony Cark (Hillary’s research director) to Jennifer Palmieri (Hillary’s director of communications) and Brian Fallon (Hillary’s press secretary) linked to a Daily Caller article titled, “Firm Co-Founded By Hillary’s Campaign Chair Lobbies For Russia’s Uranium One”.

The Daily Caller article was forwarded to HRC’s campaign chairman John Podesta, with an “FYI”…

Senate records show that The Podesta Group has lobbied the State Department on behalf of Uranium One — once in 2012, when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, and once in 2015. Uranium One paid The Podesta Group $40,000 to lobby the State Department, the Senate, the National Park Service and the National Security Council for “international mining projects,” according to a July 20, 2012 filing.

Via The Gateway Pundit…