Latest, Video

Why were Trump supporters holding Russian flags at CPAC event?

Alex Christoforou 781
More liberal left silliness.

The liberal left got all fired up in a tizzy at the vision of audience members at the CPAC holding up what appeared to be Russian flags.

This tweet from a triggered Peter Hamby, got 28K retweets and 35K likes.

The reason why you are seeing Russian flags at a CPAC event is quite simple.

The Russian flags handed out to people at CPAC were part of a prank by Trump protestors. That simple. No secret Russian plot to hijack the CPAC. No Trump signaling to Putin. It was a prank.

Jimmy Dore explains…

Previous ArticleNext Article
Alex Christoforou
Writer and director forThe Duran - Living the dream in Moscow.

Follow me:Facebook Twitter Blankchat