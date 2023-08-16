Why is the U.S. Attorney for the U.S. District Court in Delaware being called a ‘Special Counsel’ though the Special Counsel Law says “The Special Counsel shall be selected from outside the United States Government.”?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

The law under which the Joe-Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss to be the ‘Special Counsel’ to investigate Hunter Biden (and possible bribery by his father Joe Biden), is “28 CFR § 600.3 – Qualifications of the Special Counsel.”

It says that, “The Special Counsel shall be selected from outside the United States Government.” So, obviously, this is an illegal appointment, and David Weiss cannot possibly be any Special Counsel.

Jack Goldsmith, who had worked in the G.W. Bush Administration as a lawyer to authorize waterboarding and other forms of torture to extract testimony that would fit with what the G.W. Bush Administration was telling to the public, so as to use that testimony as ‘evidence’, headlined on the day of Weiss’s obviously illegal appointment, August 11th, “Unpacking the Hunter Biden Special Counsel Announcement”, and in the section titled “How the Special Counsel Regulations Apply”, he opened with:

Section 600.3 of the special counsel regulations specify that the “Special Counsel shall be selected from outside the United States Government,” and Weiss is in the U.S. government. Attorney General Garland skirted this requirement by not appointing Weiss pursuant to the special counsel regulations. This has been the Department’s approach in other special counsel regulations.

Attorney General Barr did something instructively similar when he appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham as Special Counsel to investigate whether anyone violated federal law in connection with the investigations directed at 2016 presidential campaign activities. Barr’s Order appointing Durham invoked 28 U.S.C. §§ 509, 510, and 515 as the basis for the appointment. These statutes permit the attorney general to authorize an officer of the Department to “conduct any kind of legal proceeding” (Section 505) and to “make such provisions as he considers appropriate authorizing the performance by any other officer” of the Justice Department “of any function of the Attorney General” (Section 510). Barr thus appointed Durham pursuant to his general authorities, and then specified that the core special counsel regulations guaranteeing and specifying independence—”28 C.F.R. §§ 600.4 to 600.10”—are “applicable to the Special Counsel.” Barr thus excluded the applicability by reference of the Section (Section 600.3) that required special counsel to be appointed from outside the Department.

The Garland Order invoked the same statutory authorities. …

In other words: Goldsmith — reiterating Garland and others — ‘justifies’ this by saying that violating the Special Counsel law is okay if the appointment isn’t actually of a Special Counsel but of someone who will act and have the powers of one but not really be working under the Special Counsel law — and that this is okay because this is the way that “Special Counsels” have been appointed now for quite a while.

So: it’s routine now for the U.S. Government to violate the law, and it is also routine now for America’s ‘news’-media to report stenographically — as-if they were truths — the Government’s lies, such as that David Weiss is ‘the Special Counsel’.

Does this constitute a democracy, or instead a banana republic where the public are treated as-if they were the bananas who will be voting in this ‘democracy’, on the basis of those lies, by that Government, to represent themselves? Really? To represent themselves? Is this how that’s now being done? Routinely? This now is America’s ‘democracy’? Really?

Goldsmith says near the end of his article:

The main impact of the special counsel appointment will not be to enhance the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden investigation, but rather to enhance the political dangers to the president. As Special Counsel Weiss can, under Section 600.4(b) of the regulations, ask the attorney general for “additional jurisdiction beyond that specified in his or her original jurisdiction. …”

But “600.4(b)” is part of the Special Counsel law — and even Goldsmith has acknowledged that Weiss is no Special Counsel. Goldsmith asserts what he knows to be false, and presumes that his readers will think it (miraculously) to be true.

Goldsmith currently is the Learned Hand Professor of Law at Harvard University.

Yes, there will be bananas. How else can one have a banana republic?

