Who has bigger nukes? Trump tells North Korea, my nukes are “much bigger & more powerful” (Video)

POTUS Trump dares Kim Jong-un to compare nuclear buttons.

President Donald Trump fired off a tweet against North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un, claiming to have a “more powerful” nuclear weapons launcher.

Trump tweeted…

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!

Trump appeared to have been responding to what Kim Jong Un said in a New Year’s Day speech… that he had a nuclear launch button at his desk, and that the international community would have to accept North Korea’s status as a nuclear-armed nation as a “reality.”

