Whodunnit? Col Macgregor Chimes-In on Pipeline Kabooms

source

Wow. I never thought I’d ever actually get to use the word kaboom in a sentence, let alone a headline! Yet here we are. Anyway, enjoy this short video snippet (1’30”) featuring retired U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor’s very informed opinion regarding what can only be described as having been a major terrorist attack against vital civilian infrastructure. For the linguistically challenged, by ‘terrorist’ I mean:

terrorism (noun) the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.

Please note that Col Macgregor doesn’t make any mention of terrorism in the video interview. That comment is just me saying aloud what the very US government itself would have proclaimed such an action to be. But you know how it works for the Exceptional Nation; rules for thee…

Anyway, I wonder what would happen if a major nuclear-armed military power that was not the USSA (or one of its lap-dog nations) suddenly decided to start-up and engage in a worldwide ANTITERRORISM OPERATION? Gee, in a case like that I sure wouldn’t want to be a nation that covertly sabotages vital civilian infrastructure such as, oh …I don’t know, …pipelines?

Tune-in for newly arrived Town Sheriff Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin’s response to the Cowboy’s ongoing provocations. Will we get the traditional Hollywood shoot-out …or will the cowboys throw away their red sashes and cravenly ride off into the sunset?

