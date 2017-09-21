Who are the 5 people on Advisory Board behind Morgan Freeman “We are at War with Russia” video?

The “Committee to Investigate Russia” is the crystallization of the neo-liberal left merging with the neoconservative right, united by one common goal…war with Russia.

For neo-liberal’s like Rob Reiner, the way for them to stay in power is through the deconstruction of history, religion, gender, and nation-statism. Russia is the best example of all the human values neo-liberal must do away away with, in order to keep their money and spread their sick ideology.

For neoconservative like Max Boot, the way for them to stay in power is through an unrestrained and unaccountable US hegemony, funding a massive military industrial complex. Russia is one of the only nations on earth that can defend its national interests, and challenges America militarily and diplomatically.

The formation of the “Committee to Investigate Russia”, and its recruitment of the Hollywood liberal elite, is an important event showcasing how these diametrically opposite ideologies have joined forces under the umbrella of war with Russia.

The committee is designed to appeal to the popular masses and consumers of popular media, as evidenced by Freeman’s despicable video.

The dumbed down public has been assured that the committee is a bipartisan effort with real geo-political experts, but as Zerohedge points out “it would help if there were any actual… Russian experts.”

One Al Jazeera journalist, who covers Russian affairs notes that the advisory board of the committee is made up of these 5 “experts” (in their respective order):

a neocon blogger

a perjurer

wonk with no Russia background

the director of When Harry Met Sally

right-wing talk radio guy

Let’s take a closer look at the 5 neo-liberal and necon “experts” that are pushing for war with Russia, using slick Hollywood propaganda courtesy of actors like Freeman.

1. Max Boot – a necon blogger: Champion of the Iraq WMD invasion. Pushed for a Syria “no-fly” zone, and wrote a New York Times op-ed titled “5 Reasons to Intervene in Syria Now”, advocating U.S military force to create a countrywide no-fly zone reminiscent of NATO’s role in the Kosovo War.

Max Boot was publicly embarrassed by Tucker Carlson, exposed as a village idiot, with policy positions that alway lead to disastrous outcomes.

2. James Clapper – a perjurer: Obama’s former spy chief and a man who committed perjury on live television.

The former Director of National Intelligence also stated that he has the ability to spot a Russian spy in Jared Kushner, and his belief that Russians are “genetically driven” to cause mischief and deception.

3. Norman Ornstein – wonk with no Russia background: A resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), a Washington D.C. conservative think tank. A man who knows nothing about Russia, but is part of the new breed of neocons emerging from the swamps of DC.

4. Rob Reiner – the director of When Harry Met Sally: Also known on “Meathead” on the hit show “All in the Family.”

Rob Reiner frequents HBO’s Bill Maher and MSNBC, and has been a hater of Trump and lover of Hillary Clinton from day one. Rob Reiner, like his character from “All in the Family” bought into the Hillary concocted “Russia election meddling” story from the get go, and uses his Hollywood platform to push for war with Russia. Reiner has no problem with Hillary stealing the primary from Bernie Sanders.

5. Charles Sykes – right-wing talk radio guy: A conservative never-Trump pundit, who according to Medium author Caitlin Johnstone, “laughably just used the term “strange bedfellows” in reference to the idea of neoconservative Democrats working with neoconservative Republicans to advance their common goal of endless war.”

Strange bedfellows, indeed….. Rob Reiner, David Frum Help Launch Committee to Investigate Russia | Variety https://t.co/I0Qv764IGn — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 19, 2017

Via Zerohedge….

Imagine this movie-script: a former KGB spy, angry at the collapse of his motherland, plots a course for revenge… narrates the ominous sounding voice of Morgan Freeman. The hysteria continues, and this time Hollywood has been enlisted. No this is not The Onion, but yet another serious committee for serious people. Meet the “Committee to Investigate Russia” which launched on Tuesday and immediately garnered broad coverage in pop-culture and entertainment news sites for its release of a short Morgan Freeman narrated video which aims to “tell us the truth” about Russian meddling in the US election. “We have been attacked,” Freeman says in his familiarly reassuring voice while gazing into the camera. “We are at war.” Not only did the video burn up social media on Tuesday, but the founders of the lobbying group behind the production, barely one day old, were given substantial air time on cable news from CNN to MSNBC. Of course, it helps that actor, director, and lifelong Democratic Rob Reiner is behind it – he’s teamed up with neocons David Frum, Max Boot, and national security insiders like James Clapper. Similar to other recently launched ‘Russiagate’ campaigns and organizations we’ve profiled, the initiative is enjoying fawning mainstream media coverage from the very start. And apparently the historical irony is completely lost on Hollywood, a town which itself fell victim to the original McCarthyite witch hunt and its celebrity ‘blacklist’.

Here is media analyst Mark Dice demolishing Morgan Freeman’s propaganda war video…