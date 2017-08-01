While undergoing cancer treatment, John McCain issues statement for more war in Afghanistan

John McCain's support for the military industrial complex cannot even be subdued by cancer.

Even while in the hospital undergoing treatment for a very aggressive type of brain cancer, Senator John McCain is still finding the time to push for American military escalation.

Just last week McCain flew to Washington DC to be the decisive vote against the repeal of Obamacare.

The Washington Examiner reports that Senator McCain was back in Arizona Monday to begin cancer treatment, but it did not stop him from again hammering the Trump administration over its lack of an Afghanistan strategy.