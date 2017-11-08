When Donna Brazile begged Hillary Clinton to find Seth Rich’s killer, Hillary “blew her off”

Yesterday The Duran reported the stunning revelation that DNC cheater turned DNC turncoat, Donna Brazile went ABC’s This Week on Sunday to proclaim that, “They Don’t Know What It’s Like to Bury a Child. I did – Seth Rich.”

During her interview with George Stephanopoulos, Donna Brazile said this about murdered staffer Seth Rich…

“Why am I supposed to be the only person who unable to tell my story? I’ve heard a lot of people tell me various things as well. But here’s what they don’t know. They don’t know what it was like to be over the DNC during this hacking. They don’t know what it’s like to bury a child. I did, Seth Rich.“

The Gateway Pundit reports that in her new book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House,” Democrat political operative Donna Brazile recounts Hillary Clinton’s reaction to Seth Rich’s murder.

Hillary blew her off after asking the failed presidential candidate to help to find DNC staffer Seth Rich’s killer.

Daily Caller reports…