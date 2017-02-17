Analysis, Latest, Video

What the mainstream media won’t tell you about Michael Flynn (VIDEO)

Vladimir Rodzianko
One of Donald Trump's closest advisors was politically assassinated by someone with the Trump White House.

The resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has nothing to do with Russia – as the mainstream media would make you believe.

The Duran’s Peter Lavelle explains why the media has Michael Flynn’s resignation all wrong.

