“What Happened” to Seth Rich? Hillary Clinton confronted at book signing (Video)

Hillary Clinton held a book signing at the Barnes & Noble in NYC on Tuesday to launch her unanticipated book “What Happened”.

In what will surely happen in many of the cities Hillary decides to visit on her book promotion tour, a reporter trolled HRC with a barrage of “What Happened” questions like…

Rebel Media reporter Laura Loomer confronted Hillary Clinton before being dragged out by Secret Service.

Infowars reports…

Laura Loomer live streamed her wait in line on Periscope as she zig-zagged through the line to confront Hillary. “So the American people would like to know, what happened to your 33,000 emails?” What happened in Benghazi?”

The event was held at Barnes & Noble in Union Square. Hillary’s new book, What Happened, has been panned by critics as yet another example of Clinton’s inability to take personal responsibility for her election defeat.

“So the American people would like to know, what happened to your 33,000 emails?” What happened in Benghazi?” asked Loomer, to which Hillary responded, “Go read the book.”

“What happened to the millions of dollars that was supposed to go to the people in Haiti?” asked Loomer, a charge Hillary then claimed was “untrue”.

“What happened to Seth Rich? What happened to your health Hillary?” asked Loomer before she was told to leave by security.

Loomer then spotted Huma Abedin and approached her before asking, “When are you gonna divorce your husband for texting underage girls?”

Loomer was subsequently dragged out by Secret Service and suffered a cut to her foot.

Perhaps showing her arrogance and disdain for her own supporters, Clinton turned up an hour and a half late for the event and made them stand outside in the hot sun, including some people who were disabled.

After she finally arrived, two people who were suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration had to be taken away by ambulance. Some people had been queuing up since the early hours of the morning. One elderly woman asked Clinton’s security for water but was denied.

Clinton obviously thought it was perfectly acceptable to keep her own voters waiting while she schmoozed with people from The View.

Hillary had also signed many of the books in advance to limit the time she had to spend with her own supporters, again underscoring her elitism and disregard for the general public.

Judging by the fact her book is already on discount at some stores, the feeling may very much be mutual at this point.

This isn’t the first time Laura Loomer has confronted the Clintons. She showed up to Chelsea Clinton’s book signing back in June and asked her to sign it for ‘my friend Juanita Broaddrick, a woman who was silenced, but persisted’.